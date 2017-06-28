Deputies: Woman shot at boyfriend during argument

Staff report

Two people are facing charges after a domestic dispute allegedly led a woman to fire a gun at her boyfriend.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Stephanie Evonne Bryant, 30, of Gladden Drive in Lincolnton, shot at her boyfriend, Casey Travis Minteer, 25, on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the couple’s Gladden Drive home in response to a call about a domestic disturbance and, while on their way to the scene, were told that Minteer had left the home in a maroon Honda Accord. Deputies spotted Minteer on Springs East Road and stopped the vehicle. Minteer told deputies that he left the home to go somewhere to get a phone to call 911 because his girlfriend assaulted him, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Minteer allegedly told deputies that he and Bryant were arguing the previous night and that when he walked into the bedroom of the home on Friday, Bryant pointed a gun at him and fired a shot into the wall. Minteer said he jumped on Bryant and held her down with his hands around her neck to get the gun away. Deputies said a 2-year-old child was in the room during the fight.

Bryant was charged with assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm into occupied property, misdemeanor child abuse and simple assault. She received a $75,000 secured bond.

Minteer was charged with assault on a female. His bond was set at $2,500 secured.

Image courtesy of LCSO