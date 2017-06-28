Deputies: Man stabbed during domestic dispute

Staff report

An overnight domestic dispute led to the stabbing of a man on Car Farm Road in Lincolnton.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the call at 349 Car Farm Road at around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday. While driving to the call, the Lincoln County Communications Center told deputies that a knife had been used in the incident.

Deputies found the victim in a back bedroom of the residence suffering from a stab wound to the stomach. The victim told deputies that he and Connie Lynn Morgan, 51, had been arguing about a truck with a blown motor and when he walked into the bedroom she stabbed him with a pocketknife, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County EMS transported the victim to Caramont-Gaston where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Morgan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was issued a $1,000 secured bond and was placed in jail under a no bond hold.

Morgan has a prior felony conviction for manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance in Lincoln County in 1995, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO