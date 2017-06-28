County Commissioner Martin Oakes to run for NC Senate

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Commissioner Martin Oakes has paperwork to establish a campaign committee for the 2018 North Carolina state Senate election.

Oakes, a Denver Republican, will be campaigning to represent North Carolina Senate District 44, which includes the entirety of Lincoln County as well as part of Iredell County and a small portion of Gaston County. State Sen. David Curtis, who is also a Denver Republican, has held the seat since he was first elected in November 2012.

Oakes was elected to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in November 2014 and he currently serves as the board’s vice-chairman. His term is set to expire in 2018. Oakes told the Times-News that he will not seek re-election to the Board of Commissioners.

Oakes will be on the ballot for the Republican primary election on May 8, 2018.

This story will be updated in Friday’s edition of the Times-News, including quotes from Oakes about his decision to campaign for state Senate.

Image courtesy of LTN File