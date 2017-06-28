City Council to consider grant funding for prospective downtown businesses

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council will vote on several grant applications filed by prospective downtown businesses during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening.

Two applicants are requesting a Smart Growth Incentive Grant in which the city provides a grant to the property owner based on the increased tax value of the building or site after completion of a renovation or new construction project. The program is designed to assist in the redevelopment of downtown Lincolnton by encouraging the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of older buildings and new construction of infill buildings.

Two additional applicants are requesting a Business Incentive Grant in which the city offers matching cash grants to partially cover the cost associated with expansion projects among other things.

Green Branch, a corporation established by Mark Ingle of Ingle Builders in Lincolnton, has filed an application to receive the city’s Smart Growth Incentive Grant in the total amount of approximately $927 over five years to aid the renovation of the existing building at 114 East Main Street where a meat market is scheduled to be opened later this year. The market, which will be known as The Meating Place, will feature fresh meat such as beef, pork and chicken, deli meats and cheeses.

Piedmont Companies, a commercial real estate development agency based in Lincolnton, has also requested the Smart Growth Incentive Grant in the total amount of $57,735 over five years. The city council approved a conditional use permit last month for Piedmont Companies to construct a 13-unit townhome complex, which will be known as the Aspen Station Townhomes, at the intersection of East Pine Street and North Aspen Street.

Husband and wife Brian and Jane Rollins are requesting the city’s Business Incentive Grant for building renovations at 209 North Aspen Street. The Rollins’ have plans to open GoodWood Pizzeria and Bakery at the site, which is located across the street from the newly opened Downtown Dairy Treats.

The grant money would be used to help fix extensive roof damage caused by a 1950s fire at the location. GoodWood Pizzeria and Bakery plans to offer pizzas, artisan breads, specialty cakes, gallants and paninis baked in a wood-fired oven that will be custom-built by Brian Rollins, according to the application attached to Thursday’s city council agenda.

The fourth and final grant application was submitted by The Sound Factory Studios. The Business Incentive Grant would be used for renovations a new music studio on the second floor of the building located at 128 East Main Street.

The studio, which will be known as the Sound Factory, is scheduled to open in November, according to an article the Times-News published earlier this month. That article also states that in addition to a recording studio, there will be a promotion company, videography studio, a storefront selling vintage guitars and guitar lessons offered at the Sound Factory.

The two business incentive grants would come at a cost of $15,000 apiece, bringing the total amount of grant money requested for the four projects to approximately $89,000.

The Lincolnton City Council will meet Thursday evening at 7 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.