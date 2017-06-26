Summer camps connect kids with law enforcement, the arts

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Along with the end of school for the summer comes, for many children, summer camp. This week, two very different camps offered opportunities for area children — the Lincolnton Police Department’s Law Enforcement Action Development Camp (LEAD) and the Arts Council of Lincoln County’s Art Camp.

This is the second year LEAD has been offered. It was designed as an outreach program to help children become more aware of law enforcement functions. While children who might have an interest in law enforcement would want to attend the camp, it was also an opportunity to reach out to at-risk children. There was no fee to attend the camp, because it was covered under the Lincolnton Police Department’s crime prevention budget.

“We’re teaching kids to be leaders rather than followers,” Lincolnton Police Department Lt. Matt Painter said. “We put them through an intense program that last five days. We feed them breakfast and lunch and they get swim time every afternoon if everyone was good.”

The camp ran for the entire week from 8 a.m. until around 4:30 p.m. at Betty G. Ross Park in Lincolnton. Each day, volunteers from area organizations conducted mini-seminars for the camp attendees. There was also a physical fitness segment and homework assignments were given each day and the children were required to keep a journal detailing what they did at camp. On the last day of camp there was a final physical fitness test using many of the same obstacles that police officers use for training.

Some of the programs included crime scene investigation, gun safety, cyber safety, a tour of both the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, including the detention center, and Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services, a K-9 demonstration and a self-defense class.

“Last year was the first camp we had and we had a pretty good success rate,” Painter said. “A lot of these kids are at-risk kids recommended by the school system and their teachers. We’ve kept track of some of the kids that were in camp last year and the attitudes have turned around for most of them and they haven’t been in trouble nearly as much as they had been the previous years.”

Painter said he sees a difference in the children from the first day of the camp to the last. Some of them don’t even want to be there but, by the time the camp is over, they want to come back the next week.

“We want to try to get these kids to learn that it’s much better on themselves and everybody if they become leaders and lead by example rather than being a follower and getting in trouble,” he said.

The Lincoln County Arts Council Art Camp also began on Monday. This year, Deanna Williams-McGinnis, the executive director of the council, reached out to the community and obtained six additional scholarships for children to attend the camp, in addition to the three scholarships that came from the Paul C. Rhyne Scholarship Fund.

“The kids are having a blast,” McGinnis said. “It’s exciting to watch young minds develop and see children create something that they may have never created before. It’s wonderful to see the changes in them from the beginning of the week and the end and to watch their projects come alive. They are so excited to take them home because it’s things they made. Not all kids are basketball or football players – there’s an indoor sport too and art is an indoor sport. This is something that every child can do.”

Throughout the week, the camp participants experimented with paper mache and clay and made stickers, corn hole boards, spray-painted shirts and hand puppets. Dawn Summerton taught the classes throughout the week.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard