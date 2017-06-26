Obituaries— 6-26-17

Richard C. Bradshaw

ALEXIS — Richard C. Bradshaw passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 23, 2017.

He was born in Lincoln County on April 11, 1927 to the late C. R. and Minnie (Wentz) Bradshaw, but lived most of his life in Alexis. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Burlington Industries and later from the United States Postal Service where he was Postmaster of Alexis for many years. Richard had always been an active member of Alexis Baptist Church where he served as treasurer for over 20 years and also as a deacon.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Becky Clemmer and Penny Gilreath both of Alexis; one grandson, Braxton Homesley and wife Christina of Stanley; two great-granddaughters, Penny and Serenity Homesley of Stanley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Clippard Bradshaw and all his brothers and sisters, Ivery Bradshaw, Penn Bradshaw, Roy Bradshaw, Annie Thompson, Louise Hager, Gaynell Abernathy and Nettie Sadler.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. today, June 26, 2017 at Alexis Baptist Church. Reverend Sandy Marks will preside. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made at: www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

Carothers Funeral Home, Stanley is serving the Bradshaw family.

Eunice Mitchem

Eunice Upton Mitchem, 94, of Vale, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Brian Center in Lincolnton.

Born in Gaston County, on April 3, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Dorcey C. Upton and Carrie Yount Upton. She was a farmer’s wife helping her husband on their farm raising cotton, corn, small grain and hay. Eunice was a longtime member of Hebron United Methodist Church and the church choir. She will be fondly remembered for her love of crocheting, gardening, reading her Bible, working shoulder to shoulder with her husband on the farm, and the love she had for her family.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Warren G. Mitchem and two sisters, Lucille Upton and Willard Fussell.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Royster and husband, Bob of Chapel Hill; sister, Doris Upton of Vale; two grandsons, Steven Royster and wife, Brittany and David Royster and fiancée, Jennifer Wesson all of Chapel Hill; and two great grandchildren, Lainey and Levi Royster.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Brian Center and Hospice of Lincoln County for the care and love they gave to Eunice through her illness.

The family will receive friends this evening, June 26, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathy Turman officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty-minutes before the service. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 183 Howard Lingerfelt Rd., Vale, NC 28168.

Condolences may be made online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

Lori Ann McMurry Swink

Lori Ann McMurry Swink, age 50, of Asbury Church Road, Lincolnton passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Swink was born on October 7, 1966 and was the owner of The Hair Masters Styling Salon in Lincolnton.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Swink of the home; one son, Ethan Swink and wife, Alex of Lincolnton; one daughter, Addi Swink of the home; her parents, Jerry and Judy McMurry of Lincolnton; one sister, Lisa McMurry Sigmon of Lincolnton; one brother, Tracy McMurry of Maiden and one granddaughter, Payton Swink.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Swink family.

Zelma Houser

Zelma Towery Houser, 98, of Vale passed away June 23, 2017 at Peak Resources in Cherryville.

Born April 14, 1919 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin Towery and Bessie White Towery. Mrs. Houser was a member at Hebron United Methodist Church for 82 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Charlie Houser; a son, Charles Milton Houser and siblings, Marie Lingerfelt, Vern Yancey, Emma Newton Smith and S.F. Towery, Jr.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Boyles and husband Bud of Vale and Debra Houser Wyckoff and husband Andrew Brunnick of Charlotte; a brother, Hoover Towery of York, S.C.; a sister, Vas McNeilly of York, S.C.; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Peak Resources, Cherryville for the loving and excellent care of our mother during her illness.

A funeral service was held 3 p.m., Sunday at Hebron United Methodist Church with Rev. Cathy Turman and Rev. Ed Lynn officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home served the Houser family.

Randall Craig Stephenson

Randall Craig Stephenson, 27, of Denver passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday June 20, 2017.

Craig is survived by his parents, Kim J. Perkins-Stephenson of Bucks County, Pa. and Randall E. Stephenson of Clearwater, Fla.; stepfather, Kenneth Rickards of Bucks County, Pa.; brother, Ryan Stephenson of Bucks County, Pa.; stepbrother, Kenny Rickards of Bucks County, Pa.; aunts, Andrea Perkins, Leslie Hilderbrandt, Laura Walters and Linda Klinger; uncles, Kelly Perkins; cousins, Brandon Murray Whyte, Shawn Mudrovcic, Justin Mudrovcic, Makaylah Perkins, Dawn Hilderbrandt and many, many more.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret McCreath.

Born June 24, 1989 in Plano Texas, Craig was studying to become a sommelier, and studied hard to achieve his goals.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Mike Costigan from Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver is serving the Stephenson family.

Gail Brackett Allen

Gail Brackett Allen, 75, of Conover passed away June 23, 2017.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Allen family.

J.D. Gaston

John David “J.D.” Gaston, 91, of Cherryville passed away June 22, 2017.

A memorial service will be held July 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends and have a reception following the service at the church.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services, Cherryville is serving the Gaston family.

Wallace Warndell ‘Tink’ Tyndall

Wallace Warndell “Tink” Tyndall, 77, of Wade passed away June 23, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at noon, June 27, 2017. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon June 27, 2017 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Chapel in Fayetteville.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Tyndall family.

Ned Dellinger

Elijah Ned Dellinger, 9, of Cherryville passed away June 23, 2017.

Funeral services will be held today at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Dellinger family.

Ruby Parker Pearce

Ruby Parker Pearce, 83, of Catawba passed away June 24, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Pearce family.

Jack G. Byers

Jack G. Byers, 86, of Cherryville died June 25, 2017.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service

Sarah B. McCleave

Sarah B. McCleave, 80, of Lincolnton died June 25, 2017.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.