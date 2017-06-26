Forum gives regional perspective to local education issues

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Communities in Schools of Lincoln County and the Lincoln County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council held their first Community Engagement Forum on Thursday at the Laboratory Mill in Lincolnton. The purpose of this forum was to bring different perspectives from not just the Lincoln County community but across other regions to talk about local education issues.

“The problems that we’re having aren’t unique to Lincoln County,” Communities in Schools of Lincoln County executive director Billy Marsh said. “So we brought in different voices and perspectives from around the region and state to work with our folks locally to come up with ideas and strategies on how to address some of the common issues we are facing.”

Marsh hoped that the forum, which was well attended, would enable the participants to bring what they heard from the speakers and other attendees back to their communities.

“More importantly, to get people to start having conversations,” Marsh said. “We’re living in a time where people are worried about their budgets, resources and their ability to serve their core functions. What I’m hoping to do is by laying everybody’s circles on the ground in the room we can identify where the overlap is so that people learn ‘hey I don’t have to do this alone, we can work together.’”

Shelby Police Department Chief Jeff Ledford spoke about the City of Shelby’s community engagement efforts. Ledford, along with other Cleveland County community members, formed a group called Partnership for Change in 2012.

“This was pre-Ferguson, pre-Baltimore, before we were having all the community police issues,” he said. “It started out with a small group of pastors. I went to them and said we needed some help. I told them initially that I didn’t want to partner with them and that took them back. The premise behind that was they hear that all the time – that people want to partner with them. I told them I wanted to build a relationship with them and then down the road we’ll be partners.”

Now the group has over 85 members including pastors, educators and city and county government officials, with the goal of resource management. The City of Shelby’s crime rate has dropped to an all-time low since Partnership for Change formed and two potentially volatile occurrences that happened in Shelby – the capture of the “Charleston Shooter,” Dylann Roof, in Shelby and the fatal shooting of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen while on duty.

“There’s evidence that this model does work if we do more than just talk about it,” Ledford said.

Keynote speaker Dr. Kenston Griffin, CEO and founder of Dream Builders Communications, a training and development firm with offices in 24 states and two countries, spoke on community engagement and the importance of working together. Griffin, a resident of Lincoln County, covered three key areas in his lively presentation — community development, collaboration and teamwork.

“When you start talking about community development, we’re all a big community and everybody’s doing a little bit of everything,” he said. “So now we’ve got to figure out how to put our resources together when funding and budgets become tight. What we’ve noticed over the years is a lot of different people are doing similar processes. Why have we not thought about doing it together?”

Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice deputy secretary Bill Lassiter talked about the legislation to raise the juvenile age of prosecution, which just passed the General Assembly, as well as the importance of breaking the school-to-prison pipeline. Until this measure was passed last week, North Carolina was the only state still automatically charging 16-year-olds in adult court no matter what crime they committed. This new measure is only for nonviolent felonies and misdemeanor crimes, according to Lassiter.

“The research is clear that the recidivism rate in keeping a kid in the juvenile system versus the adult system decreases 12 percent,” he said. “We know that by putting them in the juvenile justice system we can do a lot better job of meeting their needs but also holding them accountable. I think some people think that when hearing the juvenile justice system, it’s less accountable but in ways it’s more accountable. We can hold the family accountable and require that they go to school. There’s a lot of things that we can do that the adult system can’t do for those same offenders.”

