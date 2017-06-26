Former apple grower finds prosperity in blackberries

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

At one time, Lincoln County was known for its apple production. Brent Brown is a fourth-generation apple grower. His great-grandfather, Bert Yarbro, was one of the original apple growers in Lincoln County. His father, Clyde T. Brown, was the plant manager at White House Foods in Lincolnton for 30 years.

“We’d always been big time into the apples,” Brown said. “Then in 2004 or 2005 the apple industry started going south because of competition from overseas so I moved out of the apple industry into blackberries.”

Brown still has five acres of apple trees, down from almost 200 acres from years before. Now he has approximately 26 acres of blackberries and produces, on average, 200,000 pounds of blackberries a year on the family farm, Double B Farm, that has been in production for more than 100 years on Hull Road in western Lincoln County.

Growing blackberries is much more labor intensive than apples, according to Brown. When growing apples, the farm could do it with 10 to 12 laborers but it takes four people per acre to get the blackberry crop ready to harvest and then harvest it.

“We’re employing at this time right at 65 people, 44 are H-2A legal workers and about 20 are local seasonal workers to do the inspecting, packaging and transport of the berries,” Brown said. “The days of bringing in, as all farmers did in the past, Mexicans or other immigrants who were not necessarily documented is a thing of the past. They’re not here anymore, the government has done a good job of eliminating them or they’re too afraid to come out. Without these workers we wouldn’t be able to get the job done.”

Brown has to supply government-inspected housing to the H2-A workers while they are employed at his farm at no cost to the workers. Primarily, he uses them from June 1 through Aug. 20, when the berries are ready to be harvested. He has started a new variety of blackberry that will ripen between June 1 and Oct. 1, the Prime-Ark Traveler, which will extend his season. The other two varieties that he grows are the Navaho and Ouachita. Blackberry vines begin producing a year and a half after planted and, if properly cared for, will last as long as 15 years. Unlike last year, Brown is having a bumper crop of blackberries this year. He said that, like apples, the blackberry harvest is alternate bearing, meaning farmers will have one really good year followed by a not-so-good year.

“The biggest challenge with growing and producing blackberries is getting the labor we need to harvest it. The second is weather,” he said.

Blackberries are a very delicate fruit. If there’s a lot of rain during harvest time, the berries can’t be picked on a regular basis and they’ll end up getting overripe. If they are too soft, they won’t have a long shelf life and will end up being used by wine or juice makers. Hail storms and spring freezes can also ruin a crop. A lot of the chemicals that were once available to keep the fruit fresh can no longer be used due to new EPA requirements.

There’s also a new insect pest, the spotted wing drosophila, a variety of gnat that is making berry growing difficult for farmers. Most varieties of drosophila only attack ripe fruit but the spotted wing drosophila is able to damage firm fruit by depositing its eggs in the fruit, causing maggots inside the fruit. Spraying for drosophila has to be done weekly, according to Brown.

“They’ve only been in the United States for around eight years but in eight years they’ve taken over all of California and the entire east coast and any soft fruit or vegetable has to be protected,” Brown said.

Unlike picking other vegetables, where the worker is bent over all day, harvesting blackberries is a bit more ergonomically comfortable as the worker can pick most of the berries while standing, according to Brown. Most of his workers make more than $15 an hour picking blackberries. They are paid by the number of boxes they pick. Each harvester is given an employee number and their number matches the rows that they are assigned to during the entire harvest. They’re responsible for those rows throughout the entire harvest. This also enables Brown to track how much fruit each row is producing and enables traceability if there are any food safety issues found in the berries.

Of course, there’s always been food safety accountability by farmers, but most recently it’s become much more stringent, according to Brown. The federal government got involved approximately 10 years ago and all marketers and distributors require that the farmers abide by the current standards. Brown has to hire a full-time worker to help keep track of the paperwork involved in food safety monitoring.

“It takes about five hours a day just to keep up with the food safety program,” he said.

Brown’s blackberries are sold to Nature Ripe out of California and are shipped all over the country, but predominately to Canada and the east coast. Early in the season some of his berries may make it to local farmer’s markets but most of them are sold through Nature Ripe. Brown does not offer any you-pick berries or sell them to consumers at his farm.

A lot of what Brown learned while growing apples transfers to blackberry growing. Apples and blackberries have many of the same diseases and pests and the means to treating both are the same in both. Brown went to the University of South Carolina and majored in marine biology. He worked as a marine biologist for a year before his dad called him back to the farm.

“I always told him the best education he gave me was putting me out on the field with these guys (the H-2A workers) at an early age,” he said.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard