Criminal Charges— 6-26-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Christopher Joe Malone, 37, of 6132 Covecreek Dr. in Charlotte was charged June 15 with three counts of failure to appear and one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Andrew Wehunt, 35, of 508 Willow St. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with one count each of driving while license revoked, failure to appear, driving while license revoked, resist, delay or obstruction of a public officer, failure to appear and false information to an officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Wayne Curtis Cogdell, 37, of 7613 Roxboro Ln. in Stanley was charged June 15 with one count of first degree sexual offense of victim under 13. A $200,000 secured bond was set.
- Jennifer Noel Griffith, 26, of 38 Railroad St. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 simple assault and battery or affray.
- Sheena Rachelle Cowan, 32, of 807 Catawba St. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 bond was set.
- Gregory Michael Falasca, 42, of 7494 Sedgebrook Dr. in Stanley was charged June 15 with one count of cyberstalking.
- Mary Cody Stamey, 49, of 2628 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with one count of resisting, delaying and obstruction of a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Brian Keith McDonald, 50, of 2628 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, consuming liquor, failure to appear and failure to comply. A $7,000 cash bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login