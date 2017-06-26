‘The Collective’ brings together young local artists

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A group of young people, who simply call themselves the “Collective,” have formed an artist collective to bring out each others’ dreams and celebrate art. The members are engaged in various forms of art – creative writing, poetry, music and painting — and they share the common belief that art is not as accepted as they’d like it to be and want to change that.

The Collective was started by Paul Easter, a writer, in his cousins’ basement, where they practice music.

“They always wanted us around to help motivate them,” Easter said. “I told them that sometimes they motivate me. After I started this group, I decided to do outreach to the community because I believe art is an enhancement of culture and sometimes young people don’t always get to share their voices. The easiest way I found to share my voice was through art and I wanted them to experience that also.”

Before she joined the group, Justice Griffin, who is a mixed-media artist, only hung her art on the walls of her bedroom and no one ever saw it. Since she’s joined the group she’s developed confidence to show her art in public.

“It’s brought me out of my shell,” Tyrell Love said. “Most of my friends didn’t know I wrote poetry. I’m not afraid to share it now. I used to just write it in my journal and Paul has given me an outlet for people to see.”

Easter hopes that more young people will join with the group and is working to build a relationship with the Lincoln Cultural Center to help do that. The artists will be a part of the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in January.

“I want to be able to help them free themselves so they’ll be able to share their feelings,” Easter said. “I think it’s an amazing thing to have the freedom to share. Some of my ancestors were bound down and couldn’t share their feelings. We have the opportunity to do it, then why not?”

Trevor Barnett, a musician, remembered that when he was in high school and sat down with a counselor about a career path, there wasn’t anything for artists.

“This area doesn’t really nurture creatives,” he said. “We’d like to create a Lincolnton renaissance and help change that.”

The group can be reached through Paul Easter’s Facebook page.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard