WLO 8U team wins district tournament
The West Lincoln Optimist 8U Dixie Darlings recently won the District 2 tournament championship in Cherryville, defeating Boger City 18-3, Burke County 12-3 and Burke County again by a score of 5-0 in the championship game. The team will now play in the Dixie State Tournament beginning July 8 in Beulaville. Pictured are team members Kennedy McCumber, Payton Hood, Kaitlyn Carpenter, Lillie Sain, Jaylee Mathis, Milah Parrott, Gabrielle Wright, Braylee Quates, Gracelynn Schronce, Emory Brown, Kaylin Pardo and Ambry Dellinger. Standing left to right are coaches Sege Hood, Dustin Wright, Josh Schronce and Jose Pardo.
Image courtesy of Contributed
