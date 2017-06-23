Post 100 sweeps Rutherford

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cherryville Post 100 took both games of a doubleheader with Rutherford County Post 423 on Wednesday, winning the first game 12-5 and taking the nightcap by a score of 10-3 at Fraley Field.

The sweep, coupled with Taylorsville Post 170’s loss at Caldwell County on Wednesday, leaves Post 100 alone in first place in the Area IV Western Division at the halfway point of the division schedule after winning their 14th in a row.

In the first game of the day, Cherryville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Colton Stroupe’s two-run double that scored Austin Treadway and Wes Reynolds.

Rutherford County put four runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Heath Waldrop reached on an infield error to start the inning, and Keaton Snethen and Cam Snethen followed with back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases.

Josh Searcy then drew an RBI walk, and Joe Conner gave Post 423 the lead with a two-run single. Chipper McGinnis’ sacrifice fly to right field scored Searcy to make it a 4-2 game.

But Rutherford’s lead didn’t last long. Cherryville answered with a five-run third, taking the lead for good. Treadway and Reynolds singled to begin the inning, and Robbie Cowie followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to one.

Stroupe’s base hit tied the game, his third RBI of the night, and two batters later Wade Walker delivered the biggest hit of game one, a three-run home run that put Post 100 back on top 7-4.

Cherryville added to their lead with two runs in the fourth inning on hits by Treadway and Reynolds and an infield error by Rutherford County, and went up 10-4 in the bottom of the fifth on Dayne Homesley’s RBI fielder’s choice.

And Post 100 scored two insurance runs in the home half of the sixth in the first of two seven-inning games with RBI singles from Matt Bumgarner and Noah Eaker.

Reynolds and Stroupe had three hits each to lead Cherryville in the opener, as Post 100 banged 14 hits. Treadway and Eaker added two hits apiece.

Starting pitcher Dallas Bridges picked up the win for Cherryville, allowing four runs on six hits. The right-hander struck out three Rutherford hitters and walked just one.

The second game was tied at three all after five innings, before Post 100 took control with a couple big innings late in the contest.

Cherryville had scored a run in the top of the third inning on Zeke Hester’s single and an RBI double by Bumgarner, and added a run in the fourth when Kameron Reynolds singled, advanced all the way to third base on Levi Kiser’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Parker Chapman’s RBI single.

With Post 100 holding a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth, Rutherford County tied the game with three runs on just one hit.

But as they had done in the first game of the day, Cherryville responded by hitting the baseball. After Treadway was hit by a pitch and stole second base, Cowie delivered an RBI single to give Post 100 the lead for good.

When Post 423 went to the bullpen, Stroupe greeted the new pitcher with a two-run homer to extend the lead. Bumgarner followed Stroupe’s home run with a solo blast of his own, making it a 7-3 Cherryville advantage.

Post 100 tacked on a couple insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on walks to Kameron Reynolds and Wes Reynolds, followed by a two-run single off the bat of Treadway.

Two Cherryville pitchers held Rutherford to just two hits in the second game of the doubleheader. Starter Wade Walker went four-plus innings, allowing two runs on one hit, while striking out four and walking two.

Bumgarner, who picked up the win in relief, gave up one run on one hit, striking out five.

Treadway, Cowie, Stroupe and Bumgarner all had two hits to lead Post 100.

Cherryville (14-1, 8-0) will travel to Burke County tonight while Rutherford (3-4, 3-4) will be at Hickory.

Game 1

Rutherford 004 000 1 – 5 7 4

Cherryville 205 212 x – 12 14 1

WP: Dalton Brooks LP: Storm Mace

Game 2

Cherryville 001 114 3 – 10 11 1

Rutherford 000 030 0 – 3 2 2

WP: Matt Bumgarner LP: Chipper McGinness

Images courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN and Tana Farmer / Special to the L