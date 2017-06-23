Criminal Charges— 6-23-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Andy Allen Clinton, 25, of 6601 George Hildebran in Hickory was charged June 12 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and parole violation. A $5,000 bond was set.
- Charles Thomas Alexander, 36, of 109 Holden Dr. in Earl was charged June 12 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Dillon James Goudy, 25, of 6537 White Oak Farm Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 12 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $200 bond was set.
- Samuel Wade Lawrence, 32, 381 Cooper Rd. in Vale was charged June 12 with one count of adjudication hearing.
- David Nicholas Cocchiola, 29, of 5349 Coburg Ave. in Charlotte was charged June 13 with one count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and DV protective order violation. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Tracy McAllister, 39, of 312 Grandview Ln. in Lincolnton was charged June 13 with two counts of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Winston Shemar Baxter, 18, of 811 W. Marion St. in Shelby was charged June 13 with one count each of larceny and injury to personal property.
- Roland Anthony Watts, 47, of 265 Falconview Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 13 with one count of cyberstalking. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Ray Rhodes, 27, of 19 N. Ann St. in Asheville was charged June 13 with three counts of failure to appear.
- Deantae Jerome Sowell, 24, of 946 Ben Mclain Ln. in Stanley was charged June 13 with one count of assault on a female.
- Robert Gregory Wray, 40, of 324 Absher Rd. in Gastonia was charged June 14 with one count each of failure to dim high beam headlights, left of center, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for control substance and driving while license revoked.
- Amanda Dawn Armstrong, 27, of 114 JK Dr. in Bessemer City was charged June 14 with one count of manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance. A $20,000 bond was set.
- Elizabeth May Buchanan, 27, of 128 Valley St. in Gastonia was charged June 14 with one count of manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance. A $30,000 bond was set.
- Brian Fitzgerald Williams, 40, of 5290 Maybank Ln. in Vale was charged June 14 with one count each of misuse of 911 emergency telephone system and false report to law enforcement agencies or officers. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Jason Robert Fitch, 31, of 1329 John Cline Ct. in Lincolnton was charged June 14 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. A $500 secured bond was set.
- William Scott Johnson, 33, of 3204 Tyre Neck Rd. in Chesapeake Bay, Va. was charged June 14 with three counts of failure to appear.
- Rodney Keith Page, 61, of 1340 Handy Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 14 with six counts of failure to appear. A $27,000 secured bond was set.
- Genie Lawrence Pope, 30, of 1443 L R Schronce Ln. in Lincolnton was charged June 14 with one count of simple assault.
- Michael Shawn Yoder, 40, of 3514 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged June 15 with two counts of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance.
- Mary Beth Strube, 54, of 1 Dillion Dr. in Belmont was charged June 15 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Johnny Joe Warlick, 43, of 1984 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with one count of public arrest.
- Christopher Lee Hayes, 43, of 4355 Plateau Rd. in Newton was charged June 15 with one count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Justin Dru Bragg, 30, of 3125 Bittersweet Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 15 with one count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
