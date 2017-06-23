Cardinals fall to Gaston Braves

Staff report

Lincoln County Post 455 fell to the Gaston Braves Wednesday night by a score of 14-1 at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont.

The Cardinals allowed 14 hits to the Braves, while giving up 7 walks and two hit batters, and committing six errors. Gaston (12-2, 11-1) took control by scoring six runs in the second inning, and adding 7 more in the bottom of the fourth.

Lane Hoover had two hits and an RBI to lead Post 455, and Seth McRorie had a hit and two walks. Ethan Shell picked up the win on the mound for the Gaston Braves. Tayvon Johnson took the loss for the Cardinals.

Lincoln County’s home game with Kings Mountain scheduled for Thursday night was postponed due to the weather. The game is scheduled to be made up Monday night at East Lincoln at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals (7-6, 6-4) are scheduled to play at Shelby tonight.