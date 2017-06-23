Around Town— 6-23-17

SATURDAY
Breakfast
Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Take out is available. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.
Concert
Lowesville Gospel Concert will feature Southern Raised from Branson, Mo. and Bruce Hedrick from Mooresville at Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy. 16 in Stanley at 6 p.m. Concert is free. For more information call (704) 618-9762.
Workshop
The Cleveland/Lincoln County Rose Society will host a rose bush rooting workshop at 5 p.m. at the Ostranders, located at 3900 Siesta Lane in Maiden. Please call to make a reservation. A donation of $2 is requested. Refreshments will be served. Please cal (828) 428-3508.
SUNDAY
VBS
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 2639 NC-150, in Lincolnton will host VBS for pre-k thru 5th grade thru June 29th from 6 p.m. until 8:15. Dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m.
Luncheon
Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a community luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. An $8 donation is requested per person.
Reunion
The reunion of the Lightfoot William (L.W.) and Rebecca Boggs Hoyle will meet at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located on Hwy. 182 in Cherryville. Bring a well-filled picnic basket to share. A brief business meeting will follow.
Blood drive
Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 537 N. Hwy. 16 in Denver will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
German Mass
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, ELCA, located at 216 S. Aspen St. in Lincolnton will host a Reformation 500 Celebration featuring Martin Luther’s German Mass in English at 10:30 a.m.
Singing
Sharon Baptist Church, located at 2388 Hwy. 73 in Iron Station will host homecoming featuring singers, Bruce and Lynda Hedrick and guest speaker, Randy Helms at 10:30 a.m.
Summer worship
Summer Worship in the Park presented by the West Lincoln United Methodist Charge will be held each Sunday night thru August 6th at 7 p.m. at the West Lincoln Park located at 369 Hulls Grove Church Rd. in Vale. For more information call (704) 276-1411.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login