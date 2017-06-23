Around Town— 6-23-17

SATURDAY

Breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Take out is available. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concert will feature Southern Raised from Branson, Mo. and Bruce Hedrick from Mooresville at Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy. 16 in Stanley at 6 p.m. Concert is free. For more information call (704) 618-9762.

Workshop

The Cleveland/Lincoln County Rose Society will host a rose bush rooting workshop at 5 p.m. at the Ostranders, located at 3900 Siesta Lane in Maiden. Please call to make a reservation. A donation of $2 is requested. Refreshments will be served. Please cal (828) 428-3508.

SUNDAY

VBS

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 2639 NC-150, in Lincolnton will host VBS for pre-k thru 5th grade thru June 29th from 6 p.m. until 8:15. Dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m.

Luncheon

Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a community luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. An $8 donation is requested per person.

Reunion

The reunion of the Lightfoot William (L.W.) and Rebecca Boggs Hoyle will meet at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located on Hwy. 182 in Cherryville. Bring a well-filled picnic basket to share. A brief business meeting will follow.

Blood drive

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 537 N. Hwy. 16 in Denver will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

German Mass

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, ELCA, located at 216 S. Aspen St. in Lincolnton will host a Reformation 500 Celebration featuring Martin Luther’s German Mass in English at 10:30 a.m.

Singing

Sharon Baptist Church, located at 2388 Hwy. 73 in Iron Station will host homecoming featuring singers, Bruce and Lynda Hedrick and guest speaker, Randy Helms at 10:30 a.m.

Summer worship

Summer Worship in the Park presented by the West Lincoln United Methodist Charge will be held each Sunday night thru August 6th at 7 p.m. at the West Lincoln Park located at 369 Hulls Grove Church Rd. in Vale. For more information call (704) 276-1411.