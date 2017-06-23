American Legion Baseball

Thursday’s scores:

Gastonia 11, Cherryville 1

Post 100’s 14-game win streak came to an end with a non-division loss at Gastonia Post 23. Cherryville had not lost since their season opener back on May 22.

Other scores:

Mint Hill 8, Maiden 4

Rutherford County 6, Caldwell County 4 (Game 1)

Caldwell County 5, Rutherford County 4 (Game 2)

Kings Mountain at Lincoln County (ppd. to June 26)

Wednesday’s scores:

Cherryville 12, Rutherford County 5 (Game 1)

Cherryville 10, Rutherford County 3 (Game 2)

Gaston Braves 14, Lincoln County 1

Caldwell County 13, Taylorsville 5

Burke County 11, Asheville 10

Gastonia 6, Kings Mountain 2

Mint Hill at Union County (ppd. to June 25)