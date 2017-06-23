American Legion Baseball

Thursday’s scores:
Gastonia 11, Cherryville 1
Post 100’s 14-game win streak came to an end with a non-division loss at Gastonia Post 23. Cherryville had not lost since their season opener back on May 22.
Other scores:
Mint Hill 8, Maiden 4
Rutherford County 6, Caldwell County 4 (Game 1)
Caldwell County 5, Rutherford County 4 (Game 2)
Kings Mountain at Lincoln County (ppd. to June 26)
Wednesday’s scores:
Cherryville 12, Rutherford County 5 (Game 1)
Cherryville 10, Rutherford County 3 (Game 2)
Gaston Braves 14, Lincoln County 1
Caldwell County 13, Taylorsville 5
Burke County 11, Asheville 10
Gastonia 6, Kings Mountain 2
Mint Hill at Union County (ppd. to June 25)
