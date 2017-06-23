Obituaries 6-23-17

Hallie K. Mundy

IRON STATION — Hallie Revis Keever Mundy, age 96, of Iron Station, formerly of Sherrills Ford, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at her residence.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11 a.m., at Beth Haven Baptist Church Cemetery in Denver with Rev. Jeff Harris and Mr. Michael Job officiating.

Mrs. Mundy was born June 27, 1920 in Pickens, S.C. She was the daughter of the late William Norman and Greta Hendricks Revis. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Archie Keever and second husband, Franklin Donald Mundy. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Mundy spent years running the family dairy farm with her husband while serving as foster parents to numerous children from Lincoln County. Later in life she worked in housekeeping at the Duke Power McGuire Nuclear Station. She was a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. She was best known for her volunteer work at the East Lincoln Christian Ministry. Along with her volunteer services, she always found time to care and devote time to her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Norma Keever Hester (Danny R.) of Iron Station; three sons, Tom Keever (Terry) of Denver, Randy Keever of Iron Station, and Rick Keever (Donna) of Iron Station; one brother, C.E. “Bill” Revis of Denver; four grandchildren, Heather Hester Job, Courtney Hester O’Rourke, Justin Archie Keever and Lee Keever; seven great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County for their care and support. Without them, Mrs. Hallie would not have been able to enjoy her last days being cared for in the comfort of her home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mundy family.

Retta K. Pettry

Retta Mae Keffer Pettry, 74, of Maiden died June 21, 2017.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:00 am at Burke Mortuary Chapel, Maiden with Pastor Linwood Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow in Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Maiden.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Pettry family.

Gerald Charles Payne, Sr.

Gerald Charles Payne, Sr., 80, of Maiden died June 20, 2017.

A service to celebrate Gerald’s life will be held on June 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on June 24, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Providence Road Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Payne family.

James Hillard “Jim” Senter

James Hillard “Jim” Senter, 81, of Cherryville died June 20, 2017.

Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Senter family.

Carmen Spoto, Jr.

Carmen Spoto, Jr., 92, of Newton died June 21, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at noon at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 a.m. until 11: 45 a.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Spoto family.

Fred D. Abernethy

Fred D. Abernethy, 87, of Newton died June 19, 2017.

A graveside service will be held June 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery in Maiden.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Abernethy family.

Grayson LeRoy Thacker

Grayson LeRoy Thacker, 75, of Newton died June 18, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Thacker family.

Terry Lee Brice

Terry Lee Brice, 59, of Maiden died on June 18, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. June 26, 2017 at Maiden Chapel Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Brice family.