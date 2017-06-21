World War II veteran Jim Moore dies

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincolnton lost another one of its greatest generation on June 14. James “Jim” Moore, who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 during World War II, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Moore signed up for service when he was 19 with his close friend Wally Lineberger, hoping that they’d be able to stay together, but they didn’t see each other again until after the war. Moore served from 1943 through 1946 and was a heavy weapons instructor specializing in the M1 rifle and heavy machine guns. He received numerous medals, including the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

Moore married his wife, Kathryn “Kat” Abernethy Moore, on Sept. 30, 1950. They met while at the camp meeting at Rock Springs Campground. He worked as an industrial engineer at Duplan Plant until 1956 when he changed careers and began selling life insurance, which he did for over 60 years.

His organization and attention to detail are the things that many of his friends and family remember about Moore. He kept a black book from the day that he started selling insurance that contained his appointments and what was to be done during the appointment.

“He could pull out things from 25 years ago,” his daughter, Kathy Moore Bumgardner, said. “If anyone asked if he would serve on a committee, they did it because they knew they could count on him.”

Moore even left a folder entitled, “First Things First” which contained instructions for his funeral, what to put on his tombstone and where to get it and other things to do after his death. He even lined up his pallbearers when he first got sick, according to Kat Moore.

“He even told the preacher what to wear for his funeral,” Bumgardner said. “He was organized with everything.”

B.C. Lineberger has known the Moore family his entire life. He grew up across the street from them.

“He always kept his commitments and appointments,” he said. “If he said he’d call you in the morning you could bet he’d do it. He never missed sending me a birthday card or renewing my insurance yearly. He was very upset in his last months that he couldn’t continue the work like he had in the past. It’s a privilege to have known someone like Jim in your life and to have as a friend.”

Image courtesy of Contributed