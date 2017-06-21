Pair charged with growing pot

Staff report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Vale residents with growing marijuana.

Dustin Paige Reinhardt, 32, and Cassie Jade Hartsoe, 30, both of 7304 Hallman Mill Road, were arrested on Tuesday after narcotics detectives followed up on a tip they receives from Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crime Stoppers, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an outbuilding on the property housed the grow operation, which included fans, special lighting and an enclosure used to enhance the growth of the plants.

Detectives dismantled the operation and seized three plants, which deputies said were valued at up to $15,000.

Reinhardt was charged with one felony count each of manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

Hartsoe was charged with one felony count each of manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She received a $50,000 secured bond.

Reinhardt has a prior misdemeanor conviction in Lincoln County in 2007 for misuse of the 911 system.

Image courtesy of LCSO