Lincolnton man charged with sexual assault of children

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with sexually assaulting two children.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Rey David Blanco-Palmar, 34, of Kanewood Trail, admitted to sexually assaulting a boy and a girl, ages 5 and 11, between October 2009 and August 2014. Deputies said Blanco-Palmar is related to the victims. The assaults came to light during an interview with the victims at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center, according to the press release.

Blanco-Palmar was arrested following an interview at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday where he admitted to the incidents, according to the press release. Blanco-Palmar was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and charged with four felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, three felony counts of first degree sexual offense of a child under 13 years old, one count of felony attempted first degree sex offense and one felony count of second degree kidnapping.

Blanco-Palmar was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO