Chamber president Ken Kindley announces retirement

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

For the first time in over three decades, the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications in search of a new president. Ken Kindley announced last week that he will be retiring from his position at the helm of the organization at the end of the year.

“The future for Lincoln County and the city of Lincolnton is bright,” Kindley said. “With the chamber, county, city and organizations like the Downtown Development Association and Lincoln Economic Development Association, the future is very bright. We’re strategically located in the Charlotte region surrounded by nice towns and people really like the area. Plus we have more than 500 miles of shoreline on Lake Norman in our backyard and people are drawn to the water.”

Kindley, who has worked at the chamber for the past 36 years, was promoted to president in 1986. Under his leadership, the chamber has more than tripled its membership to 700 and counting and now owns the office building on the corner of East Main Street and Court Square where the organization used to operate only on the second floor with just two employees.

“Ken took control of what was already a good chamber and then upped the membership quite a bit during his tenure,” Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce board of directors chairman Tim Orrell said. “He’s very passionate about his job. He works a lot of long days because he’s always the first one there in the office and usually the last one to leave. He’s a very outgoing person and he knows how the chamber business works. He’s taken the chamber and gotten it to a point where it runs like a greased wheel. He’s going to be very well-missed.”

The chamber has played an integral role in the development of Lincoln County over the past 31 years, starting with the construction of four spec buildings at the Indian Creek Industrial Park that brought 11 new industries to the county in a five-year period.

“We wanted to diversify the industrial base,” Kindley said. “At that time, who would have thought that Cochrane Furniture and Mohican Mills, our largest employer with over 1,000 employees, would have shut down? We were losing textile and furniture companies left and right. Personally, I think diversifying our industry here in Lincoln County is the most important thing that we’ve done since I’ve been here because it helped create more jobs for people.”

Orrell, along with the other members of the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce executive board, will form a search committee responsible for hiring Kindley’s replacement. Kindley will be stepping down officially at the end of this year, but he plans to remain involved with the chamber in a part-time role for the foreseeable future.

“Obviously, we would prefer to hire somebody with a lot of experience in the chamber realm,” Orrell said. “Ken has volunteered to help us as far as training somebody in the way that we operate because every chamber does things different. We’d like to have somebody who understands how things work as far as maintaining a relationship with the city and county governments. Also, personality is going to play a big role in this hire because you’ve got to be a people person to run this operation.”