Apprenticeship will end with employment for three students

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Three Lincoln County Schools students made it into the Catawba Valley Community College Apprenticeship Program this year — Mark Ward, a rising senior at West Lincoln High School, Frank Hatchett, who graduated this June from Lincolnton High School, and Dakota Cooper, who graduated from North Lincoln High School.

As part of this program, the three young men will attend classes at CVCC to obtain an Associate of Applied Science degree in either Mechatronics Engineering Technology or Computer

Integrated Machining Technology. While they are attending CVCC, they will receive a salary while obtaining on-the-job training at a local manufacturing company. The tuition is paid for by the company the student is working for and once they complete their degree they’ll have guaranteed employment with four years of seniority. They’re also entitled to full benefits with the company immediately upon starting in the program.

All three students took CTE classes at the Lincoln Technology School, which not only whet their interests in technology but also opened the door for them to apply for the apprenticeship program. The basic requirements to begin the process are a 3.0 minimum GPA in school, good attendance and successful completion of placement tests. Students must also be recommended by either their school guidance counselor or Career and Technical Education adviser.

Once the students are accepted into the apprenticeship program, they create a list of the companies that they want to work for and the companies decide which students they want to accept. All three LCS students were able to get their top pick.

Ward will be working at Sarstedt. Because he hasn’t graduated from high school yet, he’ll work throughout the summer at Sarstedt, getting paid $8 an hour, and begin taking college courses. When high school starts again, he’ll attend two periods at West Lincoln and then go to Sarstedt until about 5:30 p.m. He’ll continue taking college classes until he graduates from high school.

“It’s a lot to juggle but I think the opportunity is definitely worth it,” he said.

Hatchett chose Continental Automotive Systems in Morganton and Dakota Cooper will be working at AptarGroup. Given that they both graduated from high school, they’ll go immediately into the program full-time.

“I knew I wanted to do something with a lot of technology but I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do until a year and a half ago until I found out about the apprenticeship program,” Cooper said. “It’s a lot of work and effort to get into the program but it’s also low-risk, high-reward.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard