Trilogy Lake Norman moving toward completion

Sales on more than 200 homes have been closed in Trilogy Lake Norman in Denver, a resort-style, age-restricted community with approximately 400 community members currently in place. The communal bond that holds the inhabitants of the development together, the Twin Mills Club, is moving closer to completion, with an anticipated opening date of late September.

“Overall, Trilogy continues to be attractive to an active adult demographic because of the mild four seasons, the growth in the employment and, frankly, growth in general in the area,” Trilogy Lake Norman general manager Jay Seymoure said. “We always open Trilogy Communities prior to the club being finished because it takes a while to build the club. We have expectations for sales before the club, expectations for when the club comes up out of the ground and when it’s complete so people aren’t waiting a day to start living that lifestyle. It’s a big component of why people buy houses here.”

The community will be complete with 1,600 homes, so developers are approximately 15 to 20 percent of the way through, according to Seymoure. Many of the homes that have been sold already are in close proximity to the clubhouse.

“The difference-maker for Trilogy Communities is the whole lifestyle feature which is centered in our Twin Mills Club,” Twin Mills Club general manager Dan Guinle said. “It’s designed to be the social fabric of the community.”

Totaling approximately 30,000 square feet of indoor space, Twin Mills was designed with pockets of areas that are set aside for mingling and getting together.

“Relationships are very important to our members and we give ways and opportunities for them to meet new people,” Guinle said.

The club was designed with feedback from members. For example, while they like to swim and participate in water aerobics and other activities, they also like to stand in the water and talk. Trilogy has taken one of its pools several steps further and designed it with a beach entryway, a place to put in a chair and sit in the water and the depth of the pool is varied throughout the pool.

“Are members are all different heights and they’ll all be able to find a place to stand with the right height so they don’t need to be on their knees or tip toes,” Guinle said. “It’s that attention to detail that our members don’t even know is there.”

The club also has more than 125 wine storage lockers that members can use. When they come in to have a meal at one of the restaurants at the club or attend a special event, they can ask for that a bottle of wine to be taken from their locker and served with the meal. The club will also feature a private wine tasting room.

Fitness is a big feature of Twin Mills with Trilogy’s branded fitness concept, “Afturburn,” a resort-style lap pool, an outfitter space complete with kayaks, bike repair equipment and café. There are miles of fitness trails throughout the property and a tree house that members can use for picnics.

Trevor Sunderlage is the lifestyle director at Twin Mills Club. His job is to create experiences and activities for community members. There will be a wide array of classes offered from cooking to art classes to computer classes, as well as concerts and other entertainment held at the club.

“People say ‘I’ve always wanted to try pottery,’ well now it’s here in their backyard,” Sunderlage said. “It’s whatever you want to do but didn’t have the chance to do it. The other big thing about lifestyle is member clubs. We’ll have a group of members that may want to start a poker club or a hiking club and I help them organize the group.”

There are meeting rooms in the clubhouse that can be utilized by members, as well as an art studio in the development set aside for art classes, which will have pottery wheels, a kiln, easels and other art-related equipment for members to use. Trilogy Lake Norman has partnered with Freedom Boat Club in Cornelius where members can reserve boats online to use on Lake Norman and all they have to pay for is the gas.

“It’s effortless resort living,” Guinle said. “If you want to do a cooking class you sign up and show up, we’ll do the rest.”

Trilogy will be hiring approximately 50 full-time individuals to staff the club, according to Guinle. The restaurants in the club will be open to both members and the general public and will have competitive pricing.

“When people come here looking for tours of the property, we take them first to the clubhouse because that’s the most important thing to us,” Guinle said. “They often end up making the decision to live here just from their visit to the club. The club is almost more important to them than the house.”

