Reader’s Forum— 6-19-17

Sowing the wind and being surprised by the whirlwind

Politicians and media types were very quick to cast the recent shooting of Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game as behavior resulting from angry and demeaning language that has become American politics. This whirlwind, however was sown far earlier than the most recent election or yesterday’s news cycle. This whirlwind was sown in the glorification of violence found in sports, books, entertainment, music, movies, art and television. As our thirst for ever more violent gratification in the name of free speech, art and sophistication has grown, so has the resulting whirlwind. Dozens are killed every day on the streets of our cities and we debate guns and social programs.

The answer will never be found in more or fewer laws or in more or fewer social programs. These efforts are secondary to the real need. My sons are part of a consulting organization designed to help organizations operate better. Their three-pronged approach is this: internal renovation, external liberation, extravagant transformation. We have tried to focus on external liberation without the necessary first step of internal renovation. That failure has made us free to destroy ourselves.

The Virginia shootings are not the result a failing mental health system or inadequate gun laws. It is the failure of families and inadequacy of our values. Jesus said, “If you are angry with your brother, you have committed murder in your heart.” The difference between outrage and pulling a trigger is only a matter of degree.

Like 9-11 and the shooting of Representative Gabby Gifford, this tragedy will be followed by everyone who is anyone offering their own solution to the problem. Then they will get mad at anyone who doesn’t agree with them and call them “heartless” and “irresponsible.” This whirlwind will not be stopped by continuing to sow the wind. Every person must look within for the acceptance of and hunger for violence and hatred and prejudice. Rooting out these seeds is the work of family and the faith community. Or else we shouldn’t be surprised when the whirlwind comes to our baseball practice.

Rev. Tim Smith

Maiden Wesleyan Church

