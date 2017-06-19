Five charged after undercover investigations

Staff report

Five people are facing felony charges following the conclusion of several Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigations into the sale of methamphetamine and heroin in the county.

Four of the suspects have been arrested as a fifth is wanted. Deputies said the suspects all sold drugs to undercover detectives. The arrests took place late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Rusty Dewayne Johnson, 28, of Plateau Road in Vale, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

Michael Shawn Yoder, 40, also of Plateau Road, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Morgan Gabrielle Ellis, 22, of Grandview Lane in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She received a $40,000 secured bond.

Christopher Lee Hayes, 43, of Plateau Road in Vale, was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Deputies said Hayes was already in jail on an unrelated drug charge.

Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, of Woodstream Drive in Maiden has been charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule I controlled substance. Miler is at-large.

Johnson has prior Lincoln County convictions for felony breaking and entering, larceny, larceny of firearms, larceny over $1,000 and breaking and entering vehicles in 2009, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2010, possession of a firearm by a felon in 2012, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and obstructing justice in 2015 and larceny in January, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He was convicted of second degree trespassing in Cleveland County in 2012 and is listed as currently on probation. He served short prison sentences in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Hayes has prior convictions in Lincoln County and Catawba County for driving while impaired in 1990, injury to property in 1994, driving while impaired in 1997, driving while impaired in 2001, simple assault in 2016 and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance in 2016. He is currently on probation, according to state records.

Miller has prior Lincoln County convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a court order in 2001, assault on a female and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in 2003, felony forgery, uttering a forged instrument and possession of a schedule II controlled substance in 2005, driving while impaired in 2007, driving while impaired in 2013 and possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2013. He was also convicted of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance in Mecklenburg County in 2007. Miller served prison sentences in 2007 and 2013, according to state records.

Image courtesy of LCSO