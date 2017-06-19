Commissioners to vote on library design, intersection improvements

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider a bid from ADW Architects for the design of the new West Lincoln library during tonight’s regular monthly meeting.

ADW Architects, an architectural firm based out of Charlotte, has offered its professional architectural and engineering services necessary for the design and construction of a new library facility at a cost of approximately $200,000. If approved, the firm will design a 10,000 square-foot, one-story library that will cost no more than $2.3 million to build.

The library will be constructed on a 35-acre parcel of land, located south of the intersection of Highway 27 and Cat Square Road near West Lincoln High School, which was donated by Lincoln County resident Loretta Beam. The new library — which would take approximately two years to complete, according to the project schedule submitted by ADW Architects — will replace the current 2,500 square-foot facility located in a shopping center off of Highway 27 in Vale.

ADW Architects boasts a portfolio of more than 75 schools, government centers, fire stations and other public sector buildings across the Carolinas that have either been successfully completed or are currently in progress. The firm designed and constructed the 17,000 square-foot Polk County Public Library, which boasts a book collection of nearly 52,000 volumes, a computer lab, a community room and a genealogy area.

In other county business, the commissioners will vote on a resolution requesting state assistance for a project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Webbs Road in Denver.

The county is requesting $40,000 in funding from the North Carolina General Assembly to add a fourth leg to the traffic light at the intersection to accommodate vehicles exiting the driveway of Austin Orthodontics. The project would also include adding a left turn lane on Highway 16 for vehicles entering Austin Orthodontics and a left turn lane onto Highway 16 for vehicles leaving the dental clinic.

The Lincoln County office of the North Carolina Department of Transportation has agreed that the proposed project would greatly improve the safety of the intersection, according to the resolution included in tonight’s agenda.

“This is a design that NCDOT has already blessed,” county commission vice-chairman Martin Oakes said. “The legislature, (Lincoln County state Rep.) Jason Saine specifically, said that they have the money in the budget and asked for a resolution from the board to conform, so this is really a pro forma thing.”

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

