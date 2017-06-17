Wife of accused child predator speaks out

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Collette Skamarock saw so many signs that her husband was not being faithful, starting with her discovery of the dark sexual websites that her husband was visiting. The couple has been together for 10 years and just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in May. Skamarock said that she forgave him because she wanted to save her marriage.

Skamarock’s husband, Matthew David Skamarock, 34, was arrested on June 12 as part of the online sexual predator sting that Lincolnton Police Department detective Brent Heavner has been operating since 2015. Like so many others that he’s arrested, this perpetrator came to Lincolnton to meet the child Heavner was impersonating during online exchanges.

Skamarock told the Times-News during an interview that she woke up Wednesday and decided that she wanted to speak out.

“I want these men stopped,” she said. “ (Heavner) is the only one right now trying to handle all of these men in all of these counties. He can only handle so much so how many are falling through the cracks?”

There were times that Skamarock would get on the computer and obscene pictures would print out. What she believes happened was the computer crashed or she came home and her husband had to instantly click out of something and these pictures were still in the cache. In addition to the secrets, lies and pornography, Skamarock said her husband was verbally abusive and he frequently threatened to “chop her up in little pieces and throw her into a swamp if she left him or tried to take off with the kids or do anything to ruin his façade.”

The household has four children, two from a different relationship and two daughters fathered by Skamarock’s current husband. The oldest is a girl who is 15, which is very close in age to the girl Skamarock’s husband was is accused of trying to connect with when he was arrested by Heavner.

“I’ve had her friends coming in and out of my house, having sleepovers and he took these girls shopping,” Skamarock said. “Now I’m going back 10 years and questioning everything – who has been in my house and have I let something bad happen because I didn’t speak up.”

A recent study on online predators indicates that one in five children are being solicited online at this time, according to Heavner. Because of the power of the internet, that’s right here in Lincolnton or anywhere else in this country. Unfortunately, if during the trial a child predator pleads guilty, they are often not put in jail. Instead, they are listed as sexual predators but, unless they are caught again, they are able to continue with their addictions.

“The reason why they get off if the plea is made is that there’s no victim,” he said. “That’s the way it’s been in the past. Part of their probation is that they’re not allowed on the Internet but I’ve caught one individual twice. It’s a sickness.”

When Skamarock’s husband was arrested, he called his mother to bail him out and, when he couldn’t get through to her, he called Skamarock.

“I’m sure contacting me was the last thing he wanted to do at that time,” she said. “When he told me he was arrested and I asked him what he did, he said, ‘it’s just (expletive), can you just call my mom and get her to come and bail me out?’ and then he hung up. He’s smart enough to know that he’s being recorded.”

After it happened, Skamarock sat down with her teenage daughter to try to find out if her husband had done anything to her. From what she’s been able to determine, slapping her on the rear end was all that was done. The younger girls know that their father is in jail but they think it’s because he cheated on their mother with the wrong person. This was more than what she wanted to tell them but it gave them a reason for why he’s not at home.

“I sat down on the couch and told them that daddy’s never going to be able to come home even if he gets out of jail,” she said. “He’ll never be here for Christmas and he’ll never be able to come with us trick or treating. They all cried and broke down.”

This has left Skamarock in a huge financial hole because she’s lost his income and the chances of getting any child support are slim because, if convicted, her husband will be labeled as a child predator.

“My situation will turn out okay because I hold the trump card for everything because of his decision,” she said. “He’ll never be able to hold the kids or threaten to kill me ever again. He’ll never be able to try to leave me homeless.”

Skamarock now questions why her husband was able to access all that he did on the internet. She doesn’t know if he ever had actual contact with a real child, she knows that he definitely tried and it all happened on her watch.

“We need more people to catch these guys,” she said. “What my husband did was wrong. These men need to be stopped. No parent wants this to happen to their child but it’s happening way too much.”

All that Skamarock has described about her husband is common, according to Heavner. When he brings in perpetrators that he’s arrested, he interviews them before detaining them.

“I ask how they got into this,” he said. “Just about everyone will say that it started out with watching pornography. It’s like a drug, they want more and more.”

One perpetrator explained to Heavner after he was arrested for coming to meet a young girl, that first it was pornography involving women his age, 30 or 40 years old. Then he got tired of that and wanted them younger and younger.

“I don’t know how my husband, who’s got the highest IQ of anyone I know, got caught but I have to thank Detective Heavner because he saved my life,” Skamarock said. “This happened for a reason for me because I had no other way of getting out. I tried to kill myself twice because I didn’t think I had a way out. Not even my kids could save me. I don’t feel like that anymore. For the first time, I woke up yesterday morning and realized I had a purpose – I want these men caught for my children’s sake and every single other child on this planet.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard