Three arrested for having one-pot meth labs in car

Staff report

Three people are facing felony charges after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies found three active one-pot meth labs inside a vehicle.

Robert Gregory Wray, 40, and Elizabeth Mary Buchanan, 27, both of Gastonia, and Amanda Dawn Armstrong, 27, of Bessemer City, were arrested early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop on Salem Church Road in Lincolnton.

Deputies said Wray, the driver, gave consent to search the vehicle. Deputies found a black bag in the rear passenger area that was smoking and smelled strongly of chemicals. Inside the bag were three plastic bottles that were being used to cook methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Wray was charged with one felony count each of manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, failure to dim high beam headlights and driving left of center. Wray was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Armstrong and Buchanan were charged with one felony count of manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance. Armstrong was issued a $20,000 secured bond and Buchanan was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Wray has prior Gaston County convictions for breaking and entering and larceny over $200 in 1998, attempted breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny in 2004, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2009, driving while impaired in 2012 and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods and larceny in April, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He was also convicted of larceny in Cleveland County in 2010. Wray served prison sentences in 1999, 2005, 2010 and 2013 and is currently on probation.

Buchanan was convicted of misdemeanor school attendance law violation in April and is listed as currently being on probation.

Images courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO and LCSO