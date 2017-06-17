Race to be held in memory of Sister Mary Norman

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The inaugural Krispy Kreme Challenge 5KRun/Walk will be run in Hickory on June 24 at 8 a.m. This fundraising event will benefit the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization, in memory of Sister Mary Norman, who passed away from carcinoid cancer in August.

“The Maryvale Sisters wanted to honor Sister Mary Norman’s memory and, at the same time, educate people about carcinoid cancer,” Mark Sinclair, committee chair for the Krispy Kreme 5K Run/Walk, said in a press release. “This event will accomplish both, raise funds for research and increase awareness of the disease.”

Norman was a member of the Maryvale Sisters, who operate a large daycare facility in Vale, according to a press release. She served as the director of religious education for more than 30 years in churches in North Carolina, including Hickory, Lincoln County and congregations as far east as Hamlet and west to Franklin. Norman was instrumental in bringing members of different churches together through special ecumenical book studies, vacation bible school and youth ministry programs.

“Sister Mary Norman and I were very close as we not only worshiped together at St. Aloysius but she was my mentor and advocate,” Marie Martino said. “We worked together for over 20 years in Faith Formation/ Religious Education Ministries. She was a dear friend for 30 years and her gentleness, genuine smile and helpfulness filled everyone with happiness and hope. She has left a void in the lives of all those who knew her.”

Funds raised from the Krispy Kreme 5K Run/Walk will be donated to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation whose mission is to increase awareness and educate the general public and healthcare professionals regarding carcinoid cancer and related neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), support patients and their families, and serve as patient advocates.

The race, which will take place at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 526 7th Avenue NE in Hickory at 8 a.m., is open to all runners and walkers of all ages. Medals will be awarded in age categories. A $1,000 award donated by Krispy Kreme will be presented to the team with the most registered runners/walkers. Participants can register online at www.runtimeraces.com