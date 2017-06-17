Lincoln County honors fallen East Lincoln firefighter Josh Warren

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Friday was Joshua Lee Warren Day in Lincoln County, per a proclamation adopted by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners last week.

The honor was proclaimed to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Warren’s passing, which came at the age of 34 while he was on duty with the Alexis Fire Department. Warren collapsed while jogging during work-related physical fitness training one year ago today due to an undiagnosed heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and pumping blood becomes difficult.

“The community has really come together following this young man’s death because he’s got these young children and your heart just goes out to them,” county commission chairman Bill Beam said. “The fact that he served Lincoln County as a firefighter and died while he was in the line of duty is just one of those things that brings the community together through adversity and tragedy. I think it’s great what the fire departments are doing to support his family and I just really believe that this community is making the best out of a bad situation by trying to celebrate this man’s life and support the people who are hurt the worst by his passing.”

On Saturday, the East Lincoln Fire Department — where Warren had served as a staff member since 2013 while also working part-time at the Alexis and Lucia-Riverbend departments — will conduct a Battle of the Shields Fun Day in honor of the fallen firefighter. The event will begin with a blood drive at 10 a.m. and also include a bake sale with cakes, pies, cookies and brownies to raise money for a new playground at Catawba Springs Elementary School, where Warren’s two children attend.

There will be other events throughout the day as well such as a silent auction and demonstrations from different organizations including Sally’s YMCA, Lake Norman Athletic Club and Burn Boot Camp. A bounce house and obstacle course will be set up for the children in attendance and a DJ will be there to provide the music.

Several food trucks like Traditions BBQ, Chick Off the Block and Now Toasted Food Truck are the food vendors that will be in attendance. Pelican’s Snoballs will be there as well and Dunkin Donuts will be selling doughnuts for $1 during the event.

At noon, members of the East Lincoln Fire Department, Denver Fire Department, Alexis Fire Department and Sherrills Ford Fire and Rescue will compete in a timed relay-style obstacle course featuring seven separate tasks.

The obstacle course will include a forcible entry door, a 165-pound dummy drag, a Keiser Force Machine that simulates forcible entry with a hammer and sled, a 100-foot long hose drag, a tool carry and a modified stair stepping obstacle while carrying a high rise pack. Last, but not least, the firefighters will have to dress in full turnout gear with an air pack and climb through an eight-foot long low profile box with a 16-inch stud on the other side that simulates breaching a wall.

The event will also feature a fun run and will culminate at 2 p.m. with the release of balloons to honor the Warren family.

“The whole premise behind this event, along with raising money, is to memorialize Josh for what he did for East Lincoln, Alexis and Lincoln County,” ELFD firefighter Gary Farmer said. “First of all, Josh was a family man who loved his kids to death and then he also loved the fire department as well. He was a volunteer at heart and at the drop of a hat he would run the calls. He was a very trustworthy guy who was accountable and if anybody ever needed help he was there and you didn’t even have to ask him. We knew that if we were out and we needed help that Josh was going to come.”

The Battle of the Shields Fun Day will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the East Lincoln High School football stadium, located at 6471 Highway 73 in Denver.

