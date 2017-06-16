Sports Briefs

Sports Hall of Fame banquet tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame banquet to be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Citizens Center in Lincolnton. Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased through a board member or at The Drug Store in Lincolnton. This year’s inductees include David Abernethy, Jr., Chip Ashley, Ron Christopher, Jim Cleamons, Roger Gantt, Clifford Surratt and Steve Warren. The banquet gets underway at 6 p.m.

West Lincoln Rebel football camp

The West Lincoln Rebels will host a youth football camp on June 20, 21, and 22 at the high school. Head coach Tom Sain, along with assistant football coaches will direct the three-day camp. The camp will focus on fundamentals and skill development. Rising kindergarten through 8th graders will participate from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The cost of the camp is $30, and checks can be made out to West Lincoln High School. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the entrance of the football stadium on Tuesday, June 20. For more information, contact Tom Sain at 980-241-2358.

Recreation Department taking signups for summer programs

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently taking registration for the following summer programs: Basketball Camp, Football Camp, Junior Lifeguarding Program, Soccer Camp, Softball Camp, Swim Team Camp, swimming lessons, tennis clinics and Volleyball Camp. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the Recreation Program Guide, please contact the Recreation Office at 704-735-2671.

Recreation Department offering water aerobics

The Lincolnton Recreation swimming pool at Betty G. Ross Park is offering water aerobics on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. from now through August 10. Cost is $3 per session or $20 for the entire program (city residents) or $4 per session or $30 for the entire program (non-city residents). For more information, contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.