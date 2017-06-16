This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, June 16
American Legion Baseball
Cherryville at Hickory 7 p.m.
Shelby at Maiden (DH) 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
American Legion Baseball
Lincoln County at Union County 7 p.m.
Maiden vs. Hammond, Tenn. at Hickory 1 p.m.
Maiden at Hickory 4 p.m.
Gastonia at Mint Hill 7 p.m.
Hammond, Tenn. at Hickory 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Caldwell County (DH) 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
American Legion Baseball
Lincoln County at Maiden 7 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Union (DH) 5 p.m.
Mint Hill at G-Braves DH 5 p.m.
Shelby at Gastonia DH 5 p.m.
