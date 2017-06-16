Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, June 16

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at Hickory  7 p.m.

Shelby at Maiden (DH)  5 p.m.

 

Saturday, June 17

American Legion Baseball

Lincoln County at Union County  7 p.m.

Maiden vs. Hammond, Tenn. at Hickory  1 p.m.

Maiden at Hickory  4 p.m.

Gastonia at Mint Hill  7 p.m.

Hammond, Tenn. at Hickory  7 p.m.

Henderson County at Caldwell County (DH)  5 p.m.

 

Sunday, June 18

American Legion Baseball

Lincoln County at Maiden  7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Union (DH)  5 p.m.

Mint Hill at G-Braves DH  5 p.m.

Shelby at Gastonia DH  5 p.m.

