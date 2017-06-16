Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, June 16

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at Hickory 7 p.m.

Shelby at Maiden (DH) 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

American Legion Baseball

Lincoln County at Union County 7 p.m.

Maiden vs. Hammond, Tenn. at Hickory 1 p.m.

Maiden at Hickory 4 p.m.

Gastonia at Mint Hill 7 p.m.

Hammond, Tenn. at Hickory 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Caldwell County (DH) 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

American Legion Baseball

Lincoln County at Maiden 7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Union (DH) 5 p.m.

Mint Hill at G-Braves DH 5 p.m.

Shelby at Gastonia DH 5 p.m.