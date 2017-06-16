Post 100 gets past York

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

With several players still away on beach trips and other functions, Cherryville Post 100 put together another total team effort Wednesday night in a 6-2 win over York Post 66 at Fraley Field.

“We’ve got pretty good team chemistry,” said Post 100 head coach Bobby Reynolds following his team’s 11th straight victory. “We’ve got quality depth all around.”

Cherryville used six pitchers in the nine-inning game, with starter Jared Emory getting the win by throwing the first three innings. Emory allowed two York runs on three hits, striking out two and walking just one.

Post 66 took the early lead when Kyle Kallick singled with one out in the first inning, and advanced to second and third base on wild pitches. Hayden Milley’s two-out RBI single scored Kalick, giving York a 1-0 lead.

After Post 100 was retired in order in the bottom of the first by Post 66 starter Austin Devinney, Cherryville struck for three runs in the second inning.

First baseman Colton Stroupe reached on an infield error to leadoff the inning, and Matt Bumgarner followed with a double. Dallas Bridges run-scoring single then scored Stroupe to tie the game, and Zeke Hester’s sacrifice fly to right field was deep enough to score Bumgarner to give Post 100 their first lead of the night.

Brent Walls delivered a two-out single that put Bridges in scoring position, and Wes Reynolds followed with an RBI base hit to extend the lead to 3-1.

York closed the gap to one run in the top of the third on Cody Payne’s leadoff double and an RBI single from Thomas Caldwell, before Cherryville put two more runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning.

Robbie Cowie led off with a double, but was thrown out at the plate for the first out of the inning on Stroupe’s base hit to center field. Bumgarner, however, followed with a two-run blast over the left-field fence to put Post 100 up 5-2.

There would be no more scoring in the game until Cherryville added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Bumgarner reached on a base on balls to lead off the inning, then advanced to second base on a passed ball. Hester’s one-out double scored Bumgarner to give Post 100 a four-run lead heading to the ninth.

Five Cherryville relief pitchers combined to shutout York Post 66 over the final six innings. Brent Walls, who entered in the fourth, pitched two scoreless innings and Will Angel did not allow a run in the sixth.

Hester came on in the seventh inning and faced the minimum three batters, and Dallas Bridges worked around a leadoff single in the eighth, striking out the final two batters that he faced.

Cowie then came on in the ninth and struck out the side to end the game.

Post 100 pitchers scattered 7 York hits, while striking out nine batters and walking just two. “Our pitching depth is very good,” Reynolds said.

Bumgarner and Reynolds had two hits each to lead the Post 100 offense. Bumgarner had a double and a home run with a pair of RBIs, and also reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Cherryville, who improved to 11-1 on the season, will get back in division play tonight with a trip to Hickory Post 48.

York, S.C. 101 000 000 – 2 7 2

Cherryville 032 000 01x – 6 10 2

WP: Jared Emory LP: Austin Devinney

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN