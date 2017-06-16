Obituaries—6-16-17

Ronald “Ron” Howard

“1951 – 2017”

DENVER — Ronald Eugene “Ron” Howard, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2017 while attending a business meeting in Washington, D.C.

A resident of Denver, he was a son of Jean Miller Howard and the late Kelly Eugene Howard. Ron was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He was a native of Haywood County and loved his Western North Carolina Mountains. Ron graduated from Pisgah High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from Austin Peay University. He attended and was committed to the local and international mission outreach at The Cove Church. He also remained passionately faithful to Spring Hill Baptist Church where his faith and trust in God developed as a young child.

From an early age, Ron knew he was sent to this earth to help and care for others. He spent a career serving and protecting the great country he loved so deeply. His military service spanned thirty-one years in the United States Army retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. He served in various positions/units ranging from an Airborne Infantryman in Vietnam, US Army Air Calvary defending the West German border during the cold war, US Army Special Operations, Aviation Advisor to the American Ambassador in Beirut, Lebanon and Special Projects Officer/Chief Pilot for the Commander US Army Europe.

As a member of the US Army 160th Special Operations Regiment, Ron served as a Company level Platoon Leader, Operations Officer and Flight Lead. He also served on the Regimental Staff responsible for creating and supervising significant portions of the Green Platoon Flight Training program and as the Aviation Liaison Officer with a Tier I organization.

As a senior Army officer, he served on the Staff of the Commanding General US Army Europe. Ron was responsible for all air operations while also serving as the Commanding General’s UH-60 Blackhawk pilot. During the initial implementation phases of the Dayton Peace Accords, Ron established and managed the Commanding IFOR aviation support in the Balkan Theater.

From August 1998 until his military retirement, Ron supported the National Assessment Group (NAG) as Project Manager. He was responsible for managing all Special Projects relating to Special Operations Forces and briefed these projects directly to the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

Ron woke up every day doing what he loved and knew to be right, working tirelessly and unselfishly for God, his family and his country. Ron founded IOMAX USA, Inc. with his son, KC Howard in 2001. The company is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, and was founded to provide operational support, technology insertions and development for the Department of Defense, Special Operations Forces and other government agencies.

In 2008, Ron transitioned IOMAX USA, Inc. into aviation by managing the development of a new air-to-ground weapon system. In 2009, he started discussions with a key U.S. ally and entered into a series of contracts to design, produce and deliver state of the art border patrol aircraft currently assisting in the fight against Global Terrorism.

From 2009 until 2017, IOMAX USA grew from a company of 30 to over 200 employees. He built the IOMAX team following the principles of Integrity, Innovation, Teamwork, and Accountability with a mission to provide capabilities to the warfighters to prevail in the fight against evil using the Archangel border patrol aircraft. IOMAX USA, Inc. will proudly continue this legacy.

Ron Howard’s heart was filled with love for his family. In addition to his mother, Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Battista Howard; two daughters, Jennifer Howard Lee and husband, Brian, of Sherills Ford, and Katherine James and husband, John, of Iron Station; one son, Kelly Cole (KC) Howard and wife, Katie, of Mooresville; one sister, Patricia Howard Caldwell and husband, Robert, of Canton; one brother, Randy Lee Howard and wife, Diane, of Conover; and eight grandchildren; Kelli Lee, Christopher Lee, Madison Howard, Ryan Howard, Kyle Howard, Adelyn James, Haley Lee and Miller James.

Few men have had as much of an impact on this world as Ron Howard. His generosity, humility, and values inspired all who knew him. He lived by the scripture found in Luke 12:48. “From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked” (Luke 12:48, The Holy Bible, New International Version).

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Charles M. Beall Auditorium at Haywood County Community College with the Reverend Mike Madding and Reverend Chad Sloan officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the auditorium lobby.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Jean Howard and Linda Battista.

An online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.

Darris Lee Turbyfill, Sr.

Darris Lee Turbyfill, Sr., 86, of Maiden passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born September 3, 1930 in Catawba County to the late Preston Lodrick Turbyfill and Lacy Belle Moore Turbyfill. Darris Lee was a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden where he had served as deacon since 1959 and as a Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He was a former charter member of Rock Springs Lions Club and retired from Rhodes-Corriher Implement Company in Lincolnton. He enjoyed farming, selling farm equipment and making many friends along the way. His love for the Lord and his kind heart showed through in his love for people.

Those left to cherish his memory are: wife of 68 years: Helen Lawing Turbyfill of the home; son, Darris Lee (DL) Turbyfill, Jr. and wife Darlene of Maiden; daughter, Regina Turbyfill Pate and husband Grady of Maiden; brother, Pressley (Press) L. Turbyfill and wife Nancy of Marion; grandsons, Taylor Turbyfill and wife Brittney of Maiden, Travis Pate and wife Marti of Winston-Salem; great grandchildren, Mason Turbyfill, Jackson Pate and Lucy Pate.

A service to celebrate Darris Lee’s life will be held this evening June 16, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Rev. Jeff Harris and Rev. Charles Ingle will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today, June 16, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Bill Robinson, Steve Dellinger, Eddie Hicks, Barry Carpenter, Ricky Lawing and Jeff Little. Friendly Chapel Baptist Church deacons and Mitchell Setzer will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Friendly Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 6185 E. Hwy 150, Maiden, NC 28650.

Condolences may be sent to the Turbyfill family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Turbyfill family.

Terry Lee White

Terry Lee White, age 53, of Union Ridge Drive in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phil Goins officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Terry was born November 29, 1963, in Lincoln County, to C.M. and Patricia Reep White. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Buford and Mary White, and Paul and Inez Reep. Terry was the founder and general manager of Mooresville Propane with 15 dedicated years of service.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela Long White of the home; daughter, Alesha Nicole White of Vale; parents, C.M. and Patricia White of Lincolnton; two brothers, Tony White, and Tracy White, and wife Lisa, all of Lincolnton; two granddaughters, Alexis Wilson and Kyliegh Wilson; grandson, Jayden Kiefer; nieces, Laura Brown of Columbus, OH, Kathryn Whinnery of Adena, OH, Kelly Spolowitz of Maiden, and Amanda Sailors of Vale; nephew, Anthony White of Lincolnton; and three devoted fur babies, Miss Chief, Max, and Molly. Terry was a loving husband, great friend, special son, and dad.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, c/o Gayle Houser, PO Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the White family.

James Miller Moore

James Miller Moore, age 93, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on March 9, 1924, at Davis Hospital in Statesville, NC to Julia Ann Miller Moore and James Clyde Moore. He had one sister, Martha Moore Rhyne. His parents and sister predeceased him. For all who knew Jim, he will be remembered as a man of integrity, strong faith, and diligence.

The family will receive friends today from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery.

Jim married Kathryn “Kat” Abernethy Moore on September 3, 1950. They had two children, Kathryn “Kathy” Moore and James Miller “Bo” Moore, Jr. Bo predeceased him in 2011.

Jim graduated from Lincolnton High School and attended Catawba College and NC State University. He was an avid State fan.

In 1943, at the age of 19, Jim enlisted in the US Army during WWII, serving in the US and Italy. He was a Heavy Weapons Instructor, specializing in the M1 Rifle and 30-caliber heavy machine gun. He received the following medals: American Theater Service Medal, European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and World War II Victory Medal.

After the war ended, Jim worked as an industrial engineer at Duplan Mills. In 1956, he made a career change and began selling life insurance that would span over 60+ years. He loved his work and never truly retired. He earned many awards and recognitions: Life Member – Million Dollar Round Table since 1982, Recipient of the National Sales Achievement Award for 3 years, National Recipient of the Quality Award for 14 years, President’s Club of Prudential Insurance Co., President’s Honor Guard of Prudential, Charlotte Ordinary Agency Award of Prudential, Charlotte Association of Life Underwriters, Recipient of 16 President’s Citations from Prudential, Prudential’s Hall of Fame Division Manager, National Association Insurance & Financial Advisors with 50+ years of membership. Jim helped organize the first Jaycee Club in Lincolnton and served as chairman of the first Lincoln County Beauty Pageant.

Jim was also very active in the community. He received many service awards and recognitions: Secretary-Treasurer of Lincolnton Chamber of Commerce, Co-president of Lincolnton Rotary Club, Director of American Cancer Society, Director of United Way, Trustee of Lincoln County Hospital, Lincolnton/Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce President’s Club Award, Lincolnton Cultural Center and YMCA Capital Fund Campaign, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts supporter, Life Member of the American Legion and VFW. Jim was involved in the creation of Lincoln Bank in 1982. He served as a director of Lincoln Bank and never missed a board meeting or committee meeting for 10 years. He was awarded the Lincoln County Man of the Year Award in 1981. His son, Bo, was also awarded the Lincoln County Man of the Year Award in 2011.

Jim committed his life, talents, and resources to God in many of the following ways: current member of Ironton Presbyterian Church, former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton, (Life) Elder Emeritus, Youth Director, Treasurer for many years, Stewardship Director for many years, and numerous other committees.

Jim is survived by his wife of 66+ years, Kathryn Abernethy Moore; daughter, Kathy Moore Bumgardner, and husband Fred, of Denver, NC; three grandsons, Clifton Hughes Bumgardner, James Coleman Bumgardner, Austin Abernethy Moore; nephew, Joseph Mundy “Rusty” Rhyne, Jr.; niece, Anne Rhyne McCoy; as well as numerous cousins and dear friends.

Jim’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to his caregivers for their loving service during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ironton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 129, Iron Station, NC 28080; First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092; or to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Moore family.

Ned Caldwell

Ned Caldwell, age 79, of Lincolnton, NC, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with his grandson, Rev. Clint Darst, officiating. Burial, with military honors, will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

He was born January 15, 1938, in Lincolnton, NC, to the late James and Jennie Johnson Caldwell. He retired from the US Navy as a CPO, in 1976, after 21 years of service. He did 2 tours of duty in Vietnam where he was Commander of a US Navy Patrol Boat, which operated on the rivers in Vietnam during the war. He was also retired from Brian Center Nursing Home in Lincolnton where he was maintenance supervisor. His favorite hobbies were golf and remodeling old cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Christopher Caldwell; a brother, Lee Caldwell; a sister, Ruby Caldwell McGinnis (Bill); half brothers and sisters, Edith Crump Smith (Clarence), Ronald Crump (Gladys), Alta Crump Davis (William), Alma Crump and Clyde Crump.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Juanita Evans Caldwell; daughter, Neda Caldwell Massey of Myrtle Beach, SC; and sons, Benny Caldwell of Florida, David Caldwell of Lincolnton, and Jimmy Caldwell of Myrtle Beach, SC; four step-daughters, Donita Ware (Garry), Karen Deveney (Roger), Lisa Darst (Danny), and Kellie Oaks; sister, Sue Caldwell Carpenter (Allen); brother, Joe Caldwell (Bobbie); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Caldwell family.

Jack Edwin Sherrill

Jack Edwin Sherrill, 71, of Conover died June 14, 2017.

A graveside service will be held June 17, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends June 17, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Sherrill family.

John W. Heafner

Mr. John W. Heafner, 92, of Landers Chapel Church Road died June 15, 2017.

Services will be held at a later date.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Heafner family.

James Melvin York

James Melvin York, 77, of Conover died June 15, 2017.

A funeral service will be held June 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow in Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton is serving the York family.

Myron James Wyatt

Mr. Myron James Wyatt, age 74, of Wexford Lane in Denver, passed away on June 12, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Warlick Funeral Home in lincolnton is serving the Wyatt family.