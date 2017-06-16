Criminal Charges— 6-16-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Alexander Dermill Horne, 38, of 1636 Buck Oak Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 9 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
- Triesa Jane White, 33, of 818 Armstrong Ln. in Denver was charged June 9 with two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
- Brittney Mechelle Jenkins, 26, of 1288 Meadowland Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 9 with one count of failure to appear. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Deboyce Davis III, 22, of 509 Kinley Home Place in Bessemer City was charged June 9 with one count of injury to real property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Mark Alan Ramsey, 34, of 1822 Cordia Cir. in Newton was charged June 9 with one count each of possession/contribution/substitution with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance and failure to appear. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Floyd Patrick Hart III, 31, of 4128 East Hwy 27 in Iron Station was charged June 10 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while license suspended or revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Hazeline Houser Heafner, 76, of 3265 Dave Heafner Rd. in Crouse was charged June 10 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Larry Charles Heafner, 56, of 3240 Dave Heafner Rd. in Crouse was charged June 10 with one count of assault by pointing a gun.
- William Edgar Howell, 58, of 482 Sweetbriar Ln. in Lincolnton was charged June 10 with one count of communicating threats.
- Tasha Murray Canipe, 36, of 716 Ross Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 10 with one count of failure to appear. A 10,000 secured bond was set.
