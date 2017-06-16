Around Town— 6-16-17

SATURDAY

VBS

Bethel Baptist Church, located at 200 Bethel Church Rd. in Lincolnton, will host the kickoff of “Galactic Starveyor VBS” from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Singing Convention

The Lincoln County Singing Convention will meet from 5-7 p.m. at Reep’s Grove United Methodist Church, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale. This is a free event. For information call (828) 855-6414.

SUNDAY

Luncheon

McKendree UMC, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton, will host a community 3rd Sunday luncheon beginning at noon. An $8 donation is suggested. All proceeds benefit church ministries. Menu will feature chicken and dumplings and country ham with vegetables, dessert and a beverage.

Concert

Amity Baptist Church, located at 881 Amity Church Rd. in Denver, will host a concert featuring Ivan Parker and son, Josh, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. A suggested $10 donation will be accepted at the door. Love offering will be taken during intermission.

Blood drive

The East Lincoln Fire Department will host a blood drive in memory of firefighter Joshua Lee Warren from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the East Lincoln High School football stadium, located at 6471 NC Hwy 73 in Denver.