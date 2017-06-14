Two charged in connection with deadly shootout

Staff report

Two people were arrested on Monday in connection with a deadly shootout in Lincolnton on May 6.

Terry Lamont Moore, 43, of Raleigh, and Vickie Asbury Currence, 52, of Arrowhead Circle in Gastonia, are accused of going to a home on Painter Lane in Lincolnton on May 6 with another man, Marion Palmer Yarborough, 51, of Louisburg, under the pretense of selling stolen guns.

Deputies said the incident turned into a robbery, with Yarborough and Moore putting several residents of the home on the ground at gunpoint. A woman came out of a back bedroom of the home with a pistol and shot at Moore and Yarborough, who returned fire while leaving the home. Yarborough was shot and killed during the shootout. Deputies said Moore left in a vehicle driven by Currence.

Moore was charged with four felony counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Currence was charged with five felony counts of aiding and abetting attempted murder and four counts of aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was placed in jail under a $650,000 secured bond.

Yarborough was convicted of misdemeanor breaking and entering in Franklin County in 1987, trespassing in Franklin County in 1988, receiving stolen goods and driving while license revoked in Granville County in 1989, felony breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny in Wake County in 1990, common law robbery in Wake County in 2001, felony breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny from a person in Wake County in 2005, resisting an officer and felony breaking and entering in Franklin County in 2005, common law robbery in Franklin County in 2008, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in Wake County in 2010 and larceny after breaking and entering in Franklin County in 2011. He served prison sentences from 1989-1998, 2001-2002, 2005-2006, 2008-2009 and 2011-2012. He was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for his 2010 conviction and was released from a Lumberton prison on March 15. He was on parole at the time of his death.

Moore has prior convictions for breaking and entering and larceny in Wake County in 1990, operating a vehicle without a license, speeding from police, possession of a schedule Vi controlled substance and reckless driving in Wake County in 1991, common law robbery and receiving stolen goods in Pitt County in 1993, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to sell a schedule II controlled substance in Wake County in 1993, assault on a female and injury to property in Wake County in 2004, larceny in Wake County in 2005, assault on a female in Wake County in 2007, injury to property in Wake County in 2010, assault on a female and driving while impaired in Wake County in 2011, violation of a protective order and assault by strangulation in Wake County in 2014 and driving while impaired in Johnston County in 2015. He served prison sentences from 1993-1994 and 2014-2013, and shorter sentences in 2005 and 2011, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of LCSO