Sports Briefs

Sports Hall of Fame tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame banquet to be held on Saturday, June 24 at the Citizens Center in Lincolnton. Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased through a board member or at The Drug Store in Lincolnton. This year’s inductees include David Abernethy, Jr., Chip Ashley, Ron Christopher, Jim Cleamons, Roger Gantt, Clifford Surratt and Steve Warren. The banquet gets underway at 6 p.m.

2017 Lady Rebel Basketball Camp

The West Lincoln Lady Rebels will be hosting a three-day basketball camp on June 26, 27 and 28 at the high school gymnasium. Girls that are rising 3rd through 9th graders are eligible to participate. Campers will have the opportunity to work on their basketball fundamentals in a fun and challenging environment. All campers will receive an official camp shirt and certificate. In addition, daily and weekly prizes will be awarded for Hot Shot, Foul Shots, and Camper of the Day. Players will participate in a 3 on 3 tournament with the championship games on the final day. The Lady Rebel Basketball Camp will be staffed by coaches, along with present and former Lady Rebel basketball players. The camp will run Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m until 12:30 p.m. each day. For additional information, contact Angel Watson at 704-564-4182 or by email at awatson@lcsnc.org.

Gardner-Webb to host Diamond Dog Baseball Camp

Gardner-Webb University and head baseball coach Rusty Stroupe will host the Diamond Dog Baseball Camp on June 20 and 22 on campus at the GWU baseball field. The camp is open to participants who have completed 1st grade through those who have completed 7th grade. Cost is $40 per participant per day and campers can choose to come either one day or both. Registration and payment will be handled online. More camp information and access to registration and payment information is available at gwubaseball.blogspot.com/ .

Fight For It event coming to Conover

Fight For It & Company will host “Fight For It” on Saturday, October 21 at Newton-Conover Middle School at 873 Northern Dr. NW in Conover. The event will include MMA, Kickboxing, Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu. The action will get underway at 9 a.m., with the main event coming that evening at 7 p.m. To purchase advance tickets or to pre-register, visit FightForItCompany.com or call 828-855-9151.

East Lincoln to hold baseball camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs will hold their annual baseball camp from June 19 through June 22. The camp will be divided into four age groups, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12 and 13 and up. The Mustangs are excited about their summer camp, which gives them a great opportunity to work with your young ball players. Campers will be instructed by head baseball coach Chris Matile, assistant coaches and current and former players from East Lincoln. The camps goals are to help all campers learn the fundamentals of the game and improve their overall playing abilities while most importantly, having fun. The cost of the camp is $100, and will be held at the East Lincoln High School baseball field each day from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

West Lincoln to hold boy’s basketball camp

West Lincoln will be hosting a boys basketball camp on June 20 and 21 at the high school. The camp, directed by head coach David Handsel, will focus on fundamentals and skill development. Rising 3rd through 5th graders will participate from 10 a.m. until noon, and rising 6th through 9th graders will go from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The cost of the camp is $40, and checks can be mailed to West Lincoln Athletics, 172 Shoal Road, Lincolnton, N.C. 28092. Please list the name of the participant with the grade that he will be entering, along with shirt size. For more information, contact Coach David Handsel at 704-813-9426.