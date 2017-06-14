Project by former students donates thousands of books to Union Elementary

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A tidal wave of books recently landed in a classroom at Union Elementary School. So many books came in that the overflow is going to other schools in Lincoln County. These books arrived at the school just in time for summer reading thanks to the effort of several former Union Elementary students. “Summer Tidal Wave” began in 2011 as a community service project for Mason and Chade McConnell and two of their friends, Chase Costner and Karson Leonhardt. To date, the project has given out more than $8,000 in books to children.

During the first year they visited area churches, attended rotary club meetings and spoke at other local events, asking for donations of new and gently used books. The next year, they received a grant of $850 from the UMC Youth Ministry for $850, which enabled them to buy new books for the children. Each year, the grants got progressively larger and this year, they received three grants totaling $3,000, which facilitated the purchase of thousands of books – more than the students at Union Elementary School could use. The extra books are going to Battleground Elementary, Kiser Intermediate and Asbury Academy.

Both Chade and Mason McConnell grew up reading and want to pass that love on to other students. Chade McConnell is a rising sophomore at West Lincoln High School, Mason McConnell is attending college at UNC-Chapel Hill. Chade McConnell hopes in future years to raise enough money to give books to all elementary students in the Lincoln County Schools system.

“You have all this knowledge that school teaches you and books are a way to grow that,” Chade McConnell said. “Plus, books can teleport you to another world. It’s great to see the kids smiling and jumping up and down when they come in to get the books. It’s crazy.”

In 2013, they began a summer program at Messiah United Methodist Church, which is located in the western end of Lincoln County, called “Feed, Read, Lead.” Once a week they invite area children to visit, give them breakfast, lead them in exercise and, for about 25 minutes, a youth or church member or teacher sits down and reads books to them.

“As a teacher, we’re all aware that the summer slide is real and if kids don’t have access to books over the summer you definitely can tell when they come back,” said Shelley McConnell, Chade and Mason’s mother, who is a teacher at Union Elementary. “The whole thing was to encourage kids to read over the summer and to put books in their hands.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard