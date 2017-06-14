Lincolnton to honor World War II veterans during Fourth of July parade

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A float dedicated to World War II veterans will make its debut next month at the annual Fourth of July parade through downtown Lincolnton.

“What we’re hoping to do this year is to draw a much larger group of World War II veterans,” Lincolnton Parade Committee member Tom Hawk said. “We want to get the attention of all of the World War II veterans in the area as well as their caregivers, families, friends, neighbors and church members to get these guys out of the house and out of their rest homes. We really want to reach out to the guys who have never had a chance to participate before.”

Local World War II veterans have always been included in the parade, but in years past they were chauffeured in convertible sports cars. As the years have passed and the number of veterans participating in the parade has dwindled, the parade committee began searching for a more inclusive way of honoring these men and women who risked their lives for their country.

“In the past, we inadvertently excluded a good number of World War II veterans because they couldn’t get in and out of the sports cars,” Hawk said. “The first few years we had a good turnout with a lot of people, but last year we only had three who showed up that could get in and out of the cars and it was even tough for them. We thought through a bunch of different ideas and it took us over a year to come up with a solution.”

The float, constructed by Cline’s Floats in Catawba, will feature a portable ramp to assist the veterans that has been provided by Jerry Saine of Saine “Ace” Hardware and Garden Center in Lincolnton. The float, although not yet finished, will likely include railings and veterans in wheelchairs will be able to have their chairs locked in place atop the float. Several Lincolnton High School Air Force JROTC cadets have volunteered to escort the veterans on the float during the parade.

“I could be trite and just refer to these World War II veterans as the greatest generation,” Hawk said. “Look at what they’ve done for this country. They fought the Great Depression, they fought in World War II and they built a country when they got home. They came back in the mid 1940s and the 1950s were a period of great growth in this country. When these guys and gals came back from the war they went and got an education and they built this nation. They knew what this country could be and they saw what countries weren’t supposed to be while fighting overseas. They wanted to build a country that they could be proud of and that they could pass on. They were the greatest generation, but they were more worried about future generations.”

The float is open to all World War II veterans, not just those from Lincoln County, and there is no need to make prior arrangement to participate. Those wishing to ride on the float are simply asked to arrive at the Fifth Third Bank located at 402 East Main Street in Lincolnton by 7:30 p.m. on the night of the parade.

“What I enjoy the most about the Fourth of July parade is standing with the crowd when those World War II soldiers come by,” said Linda Hoyle, coordinator of a local veterans group known as the Last Man’s Club. “They get the warmest reception that you’ll ever hear. I stand there and the tears just flow down my face. It makes me so proud that they are with us, that they have served and that they can be amongst us on Independence Day.”

The Lincolnton Fourth of July Parade will begin at 8 p.m. downtown followed by a fireworks show at the Lincolnton High School football stadium. Those with questions about the World War II veterans’ float can contact Hawk at (704) 735-0550.

Image courtesy of LTN File