Dynasties still alive in today’s pro sports

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Like it or not, dynasties still exist in professional sports, and we’ve likely seen the beginning of another.

The Golden State Warriors look to be built for the long haul, and unless there is an NBA team out there that can add an all-star player or even two to their roster, I don’t see them going away anytime soon.

Most of us as sports fans don’t like dynasties, unless it is our team doing the winning.

Dynasties create haters. Golden State will join teams like the Chicago Bulls of the 1990’s or the Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000’s.

Unless you were a fan of those teams, you hoped they would lose every game. The Warriors will get a taste of what that’s like, if they aren’t already.

The one thing that Golden State has going for them, however, is the dislike for LeBron James. As long as the Warriors face Cleveland in the finals, they may get a pass. Even though many fans were upset that Kevin Durant chose to join what was likely the most talented team in the NBA, people still dislike the way LeBron handled his move to Miami more.

But most of America still likes an underdog, and if this Golden State team gets a third championship next season, that could change.

When the San Francisco 49ers won their first Super Bowl after the 1982 NFL season, many football fans were happy to see a change at the top where teams like Pittsburgh, Dallas and Oakland had been for so long.

That was of course until the 49ers started dominating the NFL and winning Super Bowls on a regular basis. So fans could get tired of Golden State pretty quick.

The NBA is not the only place where dynasties are alive. The New England Patriots head into every season as the team to beat in the NFL, and rightly so. Of the 16 Super Bowls since 2002, the Patriots have participated in seven of those, with 5 championships.

And if that’s not enough to make football fans hate New England, overcoming the largest deficit in Super Bowl history last February helps.

Just three days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight NHL title. Pittsburgh is the first hockey team to win back-to-back championships since the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings.

And in baseball, while things have been different as of late, many think that the Cubs are built for multiple championships, although they have have gotten off to a slow start this season. And let’s not forget that the Yankees do have 27 World Series titles.

While dynasties like the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Celtics of the 1960’s may never exist again, the modern day dynasties are alive and well. Who knows how many more Lombardi trophies Brady and Belichick cold tack on before one or both decide to call it quits. And the Golden State Warriors could be just getting started.