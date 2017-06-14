Developer wants to add nearly 250 homes in East Lincoln

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Planning and Inspections Department has scheduled a community involvement meeting regarding yet another proposed subdivision in Denver.

M/I Homes of Charlotte is requesting the rezoning of 108 acres from transitional residential to planned development residential to permit a subdivision with 237 single-family detached houses. The property is located on the west side of Little Egypt Road near New Hope Baptist Church and a short distance from East Lincoln High School.

The preliminary concept plan submitted to the planning and inspections department shows a primary and secondary entrance to the site along Little Egypt Road. A traffic impact study has been prepared to determine the effect of the development on the surrounding roadways. That document is currently awaiting approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The development, which would become known as Cowan’s Crossing, if approved, would feature ample open space of nearly 40 percent, which far exceeds the 12.5 percent minimum requirement listed in the Lincoln County Unified Development Ordinance. Cowan’s Crossing would also include a pool and cabana, according to the preliminary design review report submitted by M/I Homes of Charlotte.

Children residing in the subdivision would attend St. James Elementary School, according to Lincoln County GIS data. They would then move on to East Lincoln Middle School and later East Lincoln High School.

Cowan’s Crossing will be constructed in 14 phases as presented in the preliminary concept plan. If approved, construction of infrastructure for the first phase is scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2018 and the subsequent phases should be completed by the end of 2020.

Cowan’s Crossing is the second development in the immediate area of East Lincoln High School to be proposed in recent weeks.

D.R. Horton, Inc. has requested the rezoning of 208 acres to permit a subdivision with 422 single-family detached homes on each side of Ingleside Farm Road adjacent to Trilogy Lake Norman on the opposite side of Killian Creek. A community involvement meeting regarding that proposed Ingleside community is scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. inside the East Lincoln Community Center.

The community involvement meeting for Cowan’s Crossing has been scheduled for June 22 at 7 p.m. and will also take place inside the East Lincoln Community Center. The East Lincoln Community Center is located at 8160 Optimist Club Road in Denver.