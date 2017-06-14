Cardinals fall to Hickory

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

A big first inning for Hickory was too much for Lincoln County Post 455 to overcome Monday night and the Cardinals lost the non-division game to Post 48 by a score of 12-4 at East Lincoln High School.

Hickory put seven runs on the scoreboard in the disastrous first inning for Post 455 that included two infield errors, two walks and two hit batters. Those free baserunners, coupled with a single by Bryce Stober, a run-scoring base hit from Dylan Rios, a two-run single by Jacob Fuller and a RBI single from Hayden McGraw put the Cardinals in a big hole before ever picking up a bat.

Post 455 picked up a run in the bottom of the first inning when Lane Hoover singled with two outs, stole second base and scored on a throwing error. And the Cardinals added two more runs in the second on back-to-back doubles by Jordon Easter and Brady Drennen and a RBI groundout from Brendan Gallagher, trying to claw their way back into the game.

But over the next two innings, Post 48 pitcher Austin Houser held the Lincoln County bats in check. Houser allowed just one Cardinal baserunner during two innings of work, before Hickory put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth inning.

Again, Post 48 took advantage of Post 455 miscues capitalizing on two walks, a hit batter and an infield error. Stober’s two-run triple was the big hit of the inning for Hickory, who extended their lead to 12-3.

Drennen was 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Lincoln County, who managed just six hits. Stober, Rios and Fuller had two hits each for Post 48.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 5-4 overall, and they remain 5-2 in the Area IV Eastern Division. Post 455 will travel to Hickory tonight for the two teams second meeting in three days. The Cardinals get back into division play on Saturday with a trip to Marvin Ridge High School, where they’ll take on Union County.

Post 48 improved to 4-6 overall, even though it was just their second win on the field. Hickory’s other two wins came by forfeit when Haywood County dropped out of Area IV play last week due to a shortage of players.

Hickory 700 000 5 – 12 8 2

Lincoln Co. 120 001 0 – 4 6 4

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN