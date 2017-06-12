Sports Briefs

West Lincoln to hold boy’s basketball camp

West Lincoln will be hosting a boys basketball camp on June 20 and 21 at the high school. The camp, directed by head coach David Handsel, will focus on fundamentals and skill development. Rising 3rd through 5th graders will participate from 10 a.m. until noon, and rising 6th through 9th graders will go from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The cost of the camp is $40, and checks can be mailed to West Lincoln Athletics, 172 Shoal Road, Lincolnton, N.C. 28092. Please list the name of the participant with the grade that he will be entering, along with shirt size. For more information, contact Coach David Handsel at 704-813-9426.

Denver Nuggets announce basketball camps

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

7th through 10th graders: June 12-14 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., June 15 from 8:30 a.m. until noon; 2nd through 6th graders, June 12-14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. June 15 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For boys and girls rising 2nd through 10th grade: June 26-29

7th through 10th grade: 8:30 a.m. until noon. 2nd through 6th grade: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

Coach Ashley plans to present a camp similar to ones that he has instructed at Erskine College, Gardner-Webb, High Point, and Winthrop Universities. “I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Ashley. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple — I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

If you attend multiple camps, the pre-register costs are: 2 weeks of camp – $120, 3 weeks of camp – $165.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .

Recreation Department taking signups for summer programs

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently taking registration for the following summer programs: Basketball Camp, Football Camp, Junior Lifeguarding Program, Soccer Camp, Softball Camp, Swim Team Camp, swimming lessons, tennis clinics and Volleyball Camp. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the Recreation Program Guide, please contact the Recreation Office at 704-735-2671.

Water Aerobics beginning in June

The Lincolnton Recreation swimming pool at Betty G. Ross Park is offering water aerobics on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning on June 13 and continuing through August 10. Cost is $3 per session or $20 for the entire program (city residents) or $4 per session or $30 for the entire program (non-city residents). For more information, contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

BC Titans offer free football camp

The BC Titans will be hosting a free youth football camp for kids ages 5 through 12 two days a week at the Lincolnton High School football stadium. The days of the camp will vary, depending on weather conditions. For information about the days of the camp or registration, follow the Elite Skills Football Training Camp Facebook page, or call or text 704-530-4680. Registration is now open for the fall season and the cost is $65 per player. The age groups are Tiny Mites (5-6), Mighty Mites (7-8), Junior Varsity (9-10) and Varsity (11-12).

East Lincoln to hold softball camp

Registration is open for the East Lincoln High School softball camp to be held July 10-13. The camp will be divided into four age groups: 6-7, 8-9, 10-12 and 13 and up. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head softball coach Mike Freeman, Mustang assistant coaches and former and current Mustangs players. Cost is $65 for the camp which will be 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. Players will have an opportunity to specialize in a position. They may choose pitcher, infield, outfield or catcher. Catchers must have their own gear. Campers will stay with the same position each day, and are encouraged to wear baseball pants, a t-shirt and a hat. Campers should also bring a glove, water bottle, spray-on sunscreen and tennis shoes (for inclement weather). Registration forms are available at the main office at East Lincoln High School.