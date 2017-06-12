Post 100 cruises past York

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

YORK, SC—Cherryville Post 100 came into Friday’s American Legion Baseball game at York, South Carolina riding a nine-game winning streak, while York Post 66 had started the season with a perfect 5-0 record.

Cherryville overcame an early 3-1 deficit, outscoring York 9-1 over the final seven innings to come away with a 10-4 win and handing Post 66 their first loss.

After Post 100 scored an unearned run in the top of the second, York answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Kaleb Strader walked and scored on C.J. Grant’s RBI double to tie the game at one all.

Hayden Milley then tripled, scoring Grant from second base and Kobi McNeely followed with a run-scoring single that sent Milley across with York’s third run of the inning.

Cherryville did not trail for long, however, putting four runs on the scoreboard in the fourth inning to retake the lead for good.

Austin Treadway led off the inning with a double, and Wes Reynolds followed with a base hit that put runners at the corners with no outs. Two batters later, Colton Stroupe belted an RBI double to close the gap to one, and Matt Bumgarner followed with a two-run double that put Post 100 back on top. Bumgarner later scored to extend the Cherryville lead to 5-3.

Post 100 added a run in the fourth inning on Robbie Cowie’s two-out double, followed by a single from Stroupe and a run-scoring double by Bumgarner.

Cherryville scored three more times in the seventh inning on base hits from Noah Eaker, Will Walker and a bunt single by Jared Emory, followed by an RBI single from Treadway to take a 9-4 lead, and added an insurance run in the ninth.

Treadway had three hits to lead Post 100, who had 15 hits in the game. Reynolds, Cowie, Stroupe and Bumgarner added two hits each. Bumgarner reached base on five of his six plate appearances, driving in three runs with a pair of doubles.

Every starter in the Cherryville lineup had at least one hit. The only negative for Post 100 in the road win was leaving 14 men on base.

Starting pitcher Will Walker picked up the win for Cherryville. Walker allowed four runs on five hits through six innings, striking out eight and walking three.

Milley had two hits to lead York Post 66, who was held to six hits overall.

The win was the tenth straight for Post 100, who hasn’t lost since the first game of a doubleheader with Mint Hill in their season opener back on May 22.

Cherryville will be back in action on Wednesday when they will host York Post 66 at Fraley Field at 7 p.m.

Cherryville 014 100 301 – 10 15 1

York, SC 030 100 000 – 4 6 2

WP: Will Walker

Image courtesy of David Keever / L