Obituaries— 6-12-17

Sue Richard Houser

Sue Richard Houser, age 82, of Summerow Road in Lincolnton, entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Brian Center in Lincolnton and was under Hospice Care. Special thanks to everyone at the Brian Center and Hospice. She was a lady of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love.

Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Risen Church on Salem Church Road in Lincolnton. Burial will follow at McKendree Methodist Church on Highway 321 (Maiden Highway). The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Houser was born July 30, 1934, to the late Clayton and Rena Hull Richard. She was married to her loving husband Herbert (Hub) Houser for 40 years, who preceded her in death in July 1993. Sue was a devoted mother of five children, and preceded in death by two, her son, Nathan Houser in 1973 and a daughter Cathy Houser in 1963.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, a daughter, Herbilene Shehan, Lincolnton, a son, Alan Houser (Marcia) and a son Herb Houser (Tammy).

Sue grew up in a large family and always loved people. She never met a stranger. She had fourteen brothers and sisters. She is survived by three siblings, sister, Lib, Covington, of Denver, NC; brother, Graham Richard of Maiden, brother, Harold (Teeny) Richard of Lincolnton. She has seven loving grandchildren, Jesse Helms, Rayna Helms Brakefield, Melanie Childress Eric Houser, Haley Houser, St. Clair, Dylan Houser, Garrett Houser; and nine great-grandchildren, Bree and Noah Helms, Elias Richardson, Caspian St. Clair, Savana, Seth and Syera Brakefield, Cody and Colton Childress all which were her pride and joy.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Douglas Baine Ward, Sr.

Douglas Baine Ward, Sr., age 53, of 3069 Chinook Trail in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Douglas B. Ward, Jr. and Pastor Chuck Call officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Doug was born December 29, 1963, in Gaston County, to Linda Polk Ward and the late Charles E. Ward, Sr. He worked as a supervisor.

He is survived by four sons, Andy Holland (Fonda) of Vale, Bradley Holland (Vanessa) of Maiden, Douglas Ward, Jr. (Marissa) of Jefferson, and Adam Ward of Lincolnton; three brothers, Charles Edwin Ward, II (Barbara) of Crouse, Mark Anthony Ward (Crystal) of Lincolnton, and Trevor Howard Ward (significant other, Wendy Burch) of Maiden; four sisters, Nancy Diane Colon of Newton, Donna Charlene Ward of Crouse, Audrey Delrae Ward of Lincolnton, and Linda Denise Ward (significant other, Connie Cutler) of Long Shoals; his mother, Linda Polk Ward of Newton; six grandchildren, Xander Holland, Addyson Robinson, Kaitlyn Holland, Arianna Holland, Garrett Ward, and Hezekiah Ward; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207, or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Fermon Lee Davis Jr.

Fermon Lee Davis Jr., 74, of Newton passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

He was born June 15, 1942 in Catawba County to the late Fermon Davis Sr. and Mary Kate Barringer Davis. Fermon was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden where he served as deacon. He retired from The Timken Company, was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed golfing. Fermon shared his love of Jesus Christ to all those around him, even while in the hospital he was a witness to all who entered his room.

Those left to cherish his memory are; Wife of 50 years Barbara Bowman Davis of the home; Two sons Anthony Davis and wife Cathy of Vale, Matt Davis and wife Karen of Spartanburg, SC; one sister Jane Rowe and husband Tom of Newton; five grandchildren Cooper Davis, Karsyn Davis, Cole Wilson, Katie Wilson, Paula Micol; three great-grandchildren Meredith Mendenhall, Asher Micol, Aiden Micol.

A service to celebrate Fermon’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. Rev. Michael Staton will officiate and Mr. Ben Elmore will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are; Boyce Henley, Trey Cope, Edsel Black, Paul Thompson, Mike Trouille and Darin McCaslin. Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church deacons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Building Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 812, Newton, NC 28658

Condolences may be sent to the Davis family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Charles Odell ‘Red’ Reynolds

Charles Odell “Red” Reynolds, age 84, of Brookwood Road in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with military graveside rites. Rev. Joe Ervin, Rev. Charles Stevens, Pastor Beverly Parker-Reece and Keegan Cheleden will officiate.

Mr. Reynolds was born June 1, 1933, in Lincoln County, to the late Noah Jacob Reynolds and Mary Etta Neal Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Richard Reynolds; a brother, Otto Reynolds; and a sister, Ruby Reynolds Hester. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After discharge from the Army, he worked at It’s Grill, then sold pizza pies and was known to many as the pizza pie man. He retired from Gulf State Paper where he was a truck driver.

Red will be missed by his breakfast buddies at City Lunch, Hardee’s, Zipper‘s and Bojangle’s, his wonderful neighbors along with lifelong friends from Conyers, Ga. and Pompano Beach, Fla.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emma Jean “Sissy” Richard Reynolds of the home; a daughter, Loretta “Lori” Jean Reynolds of Lincolnton; thirty-three nieces and nephews of the Reynolds family, thirty-six nieces and nephews of the Hester family, all of Crouse; sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson Reynolds of Crouse; and aunt, Edna Neal Reynolds, Dwayne Goodson, Bucky Goodson, and the Richard family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boger City United Methodist Church Methodist Men, 2320 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Hazel Doris Thomas

Hazel Doris Thomas, 98, of Hickory passed away June 8, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. June 11, 2017 at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Gladys Irene Warlick Biddix

Gladys Irene Warlick Biddix, 82, of Cherryville passed away June 8, 2017.

Funeral services were held June 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial followed at Roseland Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

William Lee ‘Lee Bo’ Evans

William Lee “Lee Bo” Evans, 77, of Lincolnton passed away June 7, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the home of his niece:

Paul Henry Triplett

Paul Henry Triplett, 68, of Conover passed away June 8, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Helen Louise Camp Deaton

Helen Louise Camp Deaton, 91, of Lincolnton passed away June 10, 2017.

The funeral service will be held on today 11 a.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Burial will follow at Hull’s Grove North Cemetery in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends today prior to the service 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joseph James “Joe-Joe” Mills

Joseph James “Joe-Joe” Mills, 45, of Newton passed away June 10, 2017.

No services will be held.

Fausteen Bandy Caldwell Owensby

Fausteen Bandy Caldwell Owensby, 91, of Newton passed June 10, 2017.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on June 14, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Brenda Kay Little Brittain

Brenda Kay Little Brittain passed away June 10, 2017.

A Celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church of Hildebran June 13, 2017 with visitation at the church’s Christian Life Center from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m. A private graveside burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

