Nic Haag announces campaign for NC House nomination

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Denver resident Nic Haag has announced his intent to campaign for the election of Lincoln County’s next representative in the North Carolina House.

Haag, who campaigned unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat as a Libertarian candidate last year, is now seeking the Republican nomination for NC House District 97.

“By and large, the Libertarian and Republican parties are very similar,” Haag said. “If you ask anyone to name a famous Libertarian, they’ll give you Ron Paul or Rand Paul, who are both Republicans that lean toward a Libertarian mindset. Even Ronald Reagan said that libertarianism is the heart of conservatism. The Republican Party has kind of morphed, but looking at the attitudes of people in Lincoln County who voted for Donald Trump, they kind of hoped that they could get back to the way things were before George Bush took the Republican Party in another direction. The only stance I differ on from the mainstream Republicans is that I believe marijuana shouldn’t be illegal. Other than that, I’m 100 percent economically in line with the Republican philosophy of fewer regulations, less government and lower taxes.”

Haag, a Marine Corps combat veteran and cyber security professional, received 22 percent of the vote in his race against Denver Republican David Curtis for the District 44 state Senate seat in 2016. Despite being defeated by more than 50,000 votes, Haag gained valuable experience through the election process during his first campaign for office.

“I knew I wasn’t going to win, but I was able to get eight months where people took me seriously when I talked about a lot of serious issues like HB2 and the gerrymandering that was going on,” Haag said. “I provided a view that was different from what the Republicans were putting out, but I feel like it was a view that a lot of people preferred. A lot of the libertarian platforms are pretty far out there, like abolishing all taxes, so I learned that I need to basically focus on things that interest people. One of the things I was big on during the last election was getting rid of the fractional reserve banking system, but once you try to explain that to people they don’t even care what you’re saying anymore. This time I’m going to be more focused on the things that people care about right now.”

Prior to the 2016 election, Haag worked in Mooresville, which influenced his decision to pursue a Senate seat that represents not only Lincoln County, but also Iredell County and Gaston County. His decision to refocus his efforts on obtaining a seat in the House stems from comments from voters expressing their displeasure with current Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican.

“The reason that I’ve switched is because a lot of people approached me after the last election to let me know that they’re unhappy with their representation in the House,” Haag said. “There weren’t many people who had complaints about Sen. Curtis, and he’s not even a bad guy, but he doesn’t do a whole lot. There was really nothing wrong with Sen. Curtis that people were upset about, but Jason Saine is a lot more active and upsets more people by being that way. There’s a large group from various parts of the Lake Norman area, not even all of Lincoln County, who are interested in somebody challenging Jason Saine because he’s run unopposed all but once since he took office. He kind of got handpicked for that seat when Johnathan Rhyne decided to move out of the district, so there are a lot of people who think that he never really had to earn that spot.”

Haag is focusing his attention on the problems that are currently facing Lincoln County, specifically the growth in East Lincoln.

“My primary motivation to seek this nomination stems from a county commission meeting I attended in which Lincoln County was threatened by state lobbyists for daring to consider a short-term building moratorium on the Catawba Springs area,” Haag said. “It’s a sad day when state lobbyists can come to our county commission meeting, hide behind state laws they helped create, and threaten our county not to challenge them. Our quality of life is suffering as a result of the explosive growth, while lobbyists and their benefactors are getting rich by cramming in more homes at a cyclic rate. The laws these lobbyists are pushing through, laws that concentrate more power with the state, I will fight to repeal.”

Haag is also a member of the ad-hoc committee that was established to facilitate the incorporation of Denver in hopes of keeping the potential town government as small as possible.

“This is not a partisan issue. This is a quality of life issue,” Haag said. “I, along with most others, hate the thought of new taxes, but it seems we are in between a rock and a hard place. We can pay the new taxes via incorporation and get Denver residents control of planning and zoning along with the potential to apply for road improvement grants, or we can continue to waste an ever-increasing amount of time and money sitting in gridlock, which seems to get worse with each passing month all while our commissioners have their hands tied by terrible state laws. My goal is to create leeway in state law that would give unincorporated towns like Denver, Iron Station and Vale the option of more autonomy on matters like planning and zoning without these areas having to meet the state-mandated minimum burdens of full incorporation.”

Haag will be on the ballot for the Republican primary election on May 8, 2018.

“Decentralization of government is the principal these United States were founded on,” Haag said. “The first state to sign onto that principal should get back to practicing it.”

Image courtesy of LTN File