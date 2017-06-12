NCBCA announces baseball all-state

Staff report

The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released their all-state baseball teams for the 2017 season, and two East Lincoln Mustangs have made the list.

Alec Burleson and Nate Kinsch were named to the 2A All-State team by the coaches. Burleson hit .429 for the Southern District-7 champion Mustangs, with 3 home runs and 23 RBIs, while scoring 29 runs. Kinsch batted .398 with 3 home runs, 26 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

As a pitcher, Burleson was 4-0 for East Lincoln with an ERA of 0.45. The left-hander struck out 53 batters in 31 innings, while walking only two.

Burleson is headed to East Carolina this fall, and will play baseball for the Pirates next spring. Kinsch will be playing his college baseball at Coastal Carolina, the 2016 national champions.

Also making the 2A-all-state squad was Maiden’s Caden O’brien. The left-hander was 8-1 on the mound for the Blue Devils, with an ERA of 1.11. In 63 innings, O’brien struck out 115 batters while walking 13.

Cherryville’s Carlton Jackson was named to the 1A all-state team. Jackson hit .402 for the Ironmen, helping them get a share of the Southern Piedmont 1A conference championship.

Austin Primm of North Gaston was a member of the 3A all-state team.

The NCBCA 2A player of the year award went to Justin Bullock of South Granville, while the 1A winner was MacKenzie Gore of Whiteville.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo