Lincolnton felon charged with selling meth

Staff report

A Lincolnton woman has been charged with selling meth.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Jonita Travis Cornwell, 37, of Louise Avenue, sold methamphetamine in Crouse and southern Lincoln County. She was arrested on Thursday, accused of selling drugs to undercover detectives over a four-month period.

Cornwell, already a convicted felon, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Cornwell was convicted of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance in Lincoln County in 2011. She received probation in that case, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO