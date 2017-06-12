Lincoln County seniors graduate

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Schools system held graduation ceremonies for all four high schools Friday evening. A total of 831 students graduated, according to information provided by LCS. Of those students, 219 graduated from East Lincoln High School, 185 from Lincolnton High School, 229 from North Lincoln High School and 198 from West Lincoln High School. Of those graduating, an average of 39 percent said that they were planning on going on to a four-year college. An average of 47 percent plan to attend a community college, technical institute or trade, business or nursing school. Those students graduating and planning to go to college received a total of $20,764,475 in scholarships. Five percent of those students graduating plan to join the military and 8.70 percent plan to stop formal education and join the work force.

East Lincoln High School’s valedictorian was Luke Zirkle and the salutatorian was Mikayla Lockman. Lincolnton High School’s valedictorian was Sage Surratt and the salutatorian was Brandon Keneda. North Lincoln High School’s valedictorian was Austin Hilburn and the salutatorian was Caroline Swanger. West Lincoln High School’s valedictorian was Hannah Herrick and the salutatorian was Haley Cook.

